Peugeot probably won’t be too happy with what you are about to see, but we are extremely happy to share a batch of very revealing spy shots with the next-generation 308. What you can see in the gallery below is probably the final design of the French compact hatchback, which plays in the same segment as the VW Golf in Europe.

The previous spy photos of the car showed prototypes wearing a lot of camouflage. However, these new shots give us a crystal clear look at the front end and it’s looking absolutely stunning. The front fascia has been completely redesigned compared to the outgoing model and it’s obviously taking inspiration from the new 508 and 208.

Gallery: 2022 Peugeot 308 revealing spy photos

18 Photos

The huge radiator grille is home to the brand’s new logo and it seems that in this case it also plays the role of a radar for some of the car’s safety systems. Above the logo, there’s a “308” badge, while the grille is flanked by sharp headlights with LED daytime running lights extending into the bumper. The little chrome caps between the grille and the lights could be for the washer nozzles.

The lower section of the bumper features a very sculptured design with a trapezoidal shape of the lower grille. There are two little bumper extensions at each corner, though we get the feeling that something might be missing to connect the little fins - a lip spoiler or a diffuser of some sort.

Moving to the side, the new Peugeot logo is also visible on the front fenders, while the side skirts make a visual connection with the said bumper extensions. Black alloy wheels and side mirror caps complete the visual enhancements.

Unfortunately, these shots don’t provide a clear look at the rear end, because the prototype is partly covered at the back. However, at least, we can see the aggressive diffuser design with integrated oval exhaust tips, suggesting this could be the GT Line trim.

Seeing how Peugeot uncovered this prototype is, the new 308 is probably just a few weeks away from making its official debut.