Peugeot is living up to the promise it made a while back about launching a purely electric 308 by introducing the compact car without a combustion engine. The E-308 rides on the same platform as the ICE model and therefore largely carries over the design inside and out. A new set of 18-inch wheels has been developed with aerodynamic efficiency in mind to squeeze out a bit more range from the battery pack.

Speaking of which, the Peugeot E-308 relies on a new-generation battery with a usable capacity of 51 kWh. Operating at 400 volts, the battery has a new chemical composition with 80 percent nickel, 10 percent manganese, and 10 percent cobalt. Fully charged, it has enough juice for more than 400 kilometers (nearly 250 miles) of range in the WLTP cycle.

2023 Peugeot E-308

4 Photos

The front end and underbody have been subtly modified for better aero and there are new low-friction tires for the same purpose. Peugeot has added a "Brake" driving mode that accentuates deceleration when the driver releases the accelerator pedal to enhance energy recovery. Charging from the maximum supported 100 kW, it'll take less than 25 minutes to go from 20 to 80 percent.

Available in hatchback and wagon body styles, the E-308 uses a newly developed electric motor producing 156 horsepower (115 kilowatts) and 260 Newton-meters (191 pound-feet) of torque. There's no word about performance, aside from the promise of "immediate responsiveness" as you'd come to expect from an EV that delivers its torque virtually instantly.

Peugeot will sell the 2023 E-308 from the middle of next year in Allure and GT trim levels. Customers can purchase the electric hatchback or wagon straight from the company’s website and even trade in their old vehicle as well as finance the new purchase using the online platform. The EV will be delivered to their home without any additional costs.

As a final note, Peugeot claims the E-308 SW is the first electric wagon from a European manufacturer. That's technically not true since the Porsche Taycan Sport/Cross Turismo is also a long-roof model with no emissions. The two models join the MG5 Electric in a rarified segment of wagons without ICEs.