Autocar is reporting that the Peugeot e-308, the all-electric version of its new C-segment offering, will go on sale sometime in 2023. Production is scheduled to begin in July of next year, but a lot can happen between now and then. The publication has more info than that, detailing the powertrain and how the new EV will differ from the e-208 already offered in the automaker's lineup.

The e-308 will sport a 54-kilowatt-hour battery, which is 4 kWh larger than the e-208's battery, with 50-kWh of usable capacity. However, improved battery technology will allow the model to offer up to nearly 250 miles (400 kilometers) of range, which we suspect was achieved on Europe's forgiving WLTP cycle. Autocar also reports that the EV will offer 154 horsepower (114 kilowatts) and 199 pound-feet (269 Newton-meters) of torque, which will route to the front wheels.

Gallery: 2021 Peugeot 308

83 Photos

The all-electric powertrain will arrive in both the 308 hatch and SW wagon variants. Peugeot will package the batteries beneath the seats and in the floor, with the rest of the powertrain hardware hiding under the hood. Inside, rear cargo space will equal that of the 308 plug-in hybrid, and Peugeot should treat customers to the same sleek and tech-packaged cabin offered in the model, which should include 100-kilowatt fast-charging.

E-308 deliveries will begin after production starts next July, and Peugeot will release pricing information for the new model closer to its on-sale date. It will be interesting to see where it falls compared to the plug-in hybrid and internal combustion variants. Agnès Tesson-Faget, Peugeot's 308 brand project manager, told the publication that the comapny expects the e-308 to account for at least 20 percent of the model's sales when it reaches dealers. The 308 plug-in hybrid already accounts for more than 20 percent of 308 sales, but we will have to wait more than a year to see if this becomes a reality.

Gallery: 2021 Peugeot 308 SW