Mercedes-Benz has a busy schedule this year with a total of three electric vehicles planned for a launch in the next 10 months. Probably the most anticipated one will take the shape of a Tesla Model S competitor and will be roughly the same size as the current E-Class. The so-called EQE will reportedly make its debut in September this year.

Ola Kallenius, the automaker's CEO, recently told Automotive News that the large premium zero-emission sedan will make its first public appearance during the IAA in Munich. That’s a new event that will replace the show we formerly knew as the Frankfurt Motor Show. We don’t want to ruin the party, but given the current situation around the globe, an online-only reveal shouldn’t be excluded from the options.

Gallery: Mercedes-Benz EQE new spy photos

15 Photos

The EQE will share the Electric Vehicle Architecture (EVA) with the flagship EQS. Production is expected to begin in the second half of the year at Mercedes' factory in Bremen, Germany. Chinese production is also a part of the plan but it may not kick off until 2022.

You might’ve noticed that we keep saying the EQE will be a competitor for the Tesla Model S and Porsche Taycan. While the more expensive EQS will probably be a better match for the high-end Taycan, Mercedes itself explained the electric flagship will play in a league of its own, which makes the EQE the more direct rival.

"There will not be a luxury sedan in the market, nor is there one right now, that compares to the size, the packaging and the space as the EQS. It sits a segment above including a back seat where you can actually sit comfortably," Kallenius told the publication.

The company’s electric vehicle offensive for this year includes the already launched EQA, which will be followed by the EQS. Before the EQE reveals its face to the world, we will also get to see the EQB electric crossover.