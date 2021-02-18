The 2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1 will look a little different on the street than the version from the debut in June 2020, according to new info from the Blue Oval. The development team kept making little tweaks after the unveiling to make sure everything was perfect.

"With any program, you want everything to be perfect, but when you’re bringing back a classic like Mach 1, it is imperative," Anthony Colard, senior advanced designer, said in Ford's announcement of the changes. "This team just kept pushing and pushing for perfection."

Gallery: 2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1 Badging Changes

All of the changes subtly adjust the Mach 1's styling. The black badge for the model gains a silver outline that makes it a little more visually distinctive, particularly on vehicles with a dark body color. The grille in the lower fascia now has a subtle color gradient from Magnetic Gray to low gloss black. Colard says this revision makes the Mustang's face appear "even more menacing." The fender stripes have a different shape at the front edge "to improve quality and production processing," Ford reports.

These aren't the type of alterations that are going to compel someone to buy a 2021 Mustang Mach 1 or turn off a customer from purchasing one. Ford's development team just had some time between the debut and finalizing the muscle car for production, and they used this period to pay attention to the vehicle's details.

The 2021 Mach 1 uses a 5.0-liter V8 making 480 horsepower (358 kilowatts) and either a 10-speed automatic or six-speed manual. It takes some mechanical parts from the Shelby models like the heat exchangers, rear axle coolers, and subframes.

After the destination fee, the Mach 1 retails for $52,915. The 10-speed automatic goes for $1,595, and a Handling Package for $3,500 adds 19-inch wheels with Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires, adjustable strut top mounts, a different front splitter, and a rear spoiler with a Gurney flap. The $1,000 Appearance Package includes hood and body stripes, in addition to opening up the ability to add the Mach-1-exclusive Fighter Jet Gray exterior color.

Deliveries of the Mach 1 start later this spring.