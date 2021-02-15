Unless you’ve been living under a rock as of late, you’ll likely have heard about the polar vortex that’s been striking the southern United States. It’s left many winter weather newbies scratching their heads about the best practices. Regardless, a recent video from Stuttgart showcases a very courageous parking job in extremely snowy conditions.

The YouTube short showcases a brave – or very unlucky – Volkswagen Golf driver who ended up parked under a massive trailer. Therefore, there are two ways we could look at this: an elaborate prank or clearly we’re playing checkers while this guy is playing chess.

As the Golf obviously isn’t there for towing purposes, we can only wager that it would be wedged under the trailer to protect the windshield from snow and ice? The world may never know, but clearly, the driver is 100-percent committed to his peculiar parking job; we’d be remiss not to mention that the windshield appears to be touching the back of the trailer.

However, if we’re dealing with pesky pranksters here, this could be the masterstroke of the century. The world may never know if foul play was involved, but clearly this would have been an impressive operation to complete successfully – and one that we would strongly discourage.

While we can’t be certain about how – or why – the Golf ended up in such a precarious position, it’s clear that snowy conditions can prove to be very treacherous for motorists. We’ve said it before and we’ll say it again, if you don’t have to go out, just stay home; especially for those in areas that rarely get snow who likely have worn out summer tires on their rear-wheel-drive car.