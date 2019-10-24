2 / 14

Matrix LED headlights

Audis have had matrix LED headlights for quite a while, but the technology trickled down to the mainstream VW brand only in 2018 with the new Touareg midsize SUV. The facelifted Euro-spec Passat received a similar system earlier this year, and now it’s the Golf’s turn to get the clever lights.

Available as an option, the “IQ.LIGHT LED” matrix headlights features 22 individual LEDs per each headlight matrix module that can light up automatically in up to ten different ways, depending on the Golf trim. There’s something called a “sliding turn indicator function” debuting on the Golf and making the most out of the wide LED strip to boost safety since it’s more visible than a regular turn signal.