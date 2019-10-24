The new Golf's technology raises the bar among mainstream compact hatchbacks.
Whenever a new Golf debuts, many people complain that it looks just about the same as the one before it. That may very well be true, but those who are actually familiar with the model’s lineage know that it has pretty much been at the forefront of technology among mainstream hatchbacks. The Golf 8 doesn’t stray away too far from the familiar design recipe, but unlike its seven predecessors, the changes on the inside are radical with the generation switch.
The list of novelties brought by the Mk8 is quite long, but in this slideshow, we’ll try to keep it short and to the point by only mentioning what we think are the 12 most important features introduced by VW. For a car that looks oh-so-familiar and has essentially the same shape and size as before, you’ll be surprised to find out how many things have actually changed in the seven years that have passed since the previous model was launched.