Take the classic look of a 1979 Volkswagen Golf, stuff the engine from the later R32 hot hatch under the hood, and add even more modifications to get this clean-looking machine from South Africa. The owner loves the result, and it's easy to see why.

He acquired this car in 2014 but didn't build it to the current state until this year. The exterior was previously blue but received a coat of yellow-orange paint as part of the recent modifications. He named the creation Escobar after the Columbian drug kingpin.

He makes it seem like modifying a car in South Africa is a challenge because many of the parts on this one are imported. The simple front fascia is a European-specification component. The guy also had to send away for the steering wheel, wheels, pop-out windows, and engine cover.

There are quite a few mechanical tweaks, too. The Golf rides on an air suspension, letting its stance hunker down over the wheels. Tucked wires and removing the brake booster keep things looking clean under the hood. Although, the lack of power brakes might affect drivability.

The interior features Recaro seats with a mix of Nappa and Alcantara upholstery. Extensive sound deadening keeps things quiet in there. The roll cage features polished metal, and the door handles are from Porsche.

The video only shows this Golf cruising around, so viewers don't get a good chance to hear the R32 engine. Even at low revs, the powerplant makes a rumbly sound.

VW introduced the R32 to the US for the 2004 model year. Its alpha-numeric name denoted the 3.2-liter VR6 engine under the hood. The mill made 240 horsepower and 236 pound-feet of torque. All of them came with an all-wheel-drive system. At the time, it was the factory's most powerful Golf ever available. A six-speed manual was the only transmission available in the US, but other markets had the choice of a dual-clutch transmission. They were limited to just 5,000 units in North America.

The R32 returned to the US for the 2008 model year, and this time the fifth-gen Golf's body surrounded the narrow-angle V6 engine. It now made 250 hp and 236 lb-ft. This time, buyers could only get the six-speed dual-clutch gearbox, and there was still all-wheel drive.