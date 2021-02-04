After an eventful 2020 with multiple product launches across the entire lineup, 2021 is shaping up to be just as busy for Nissan. The next-generation Qashqai (Rogue Sport in North America) has already been teased and will debut later this month, but in the meantime, a double world premiere is scheduled to take place today.

The all-new Frontier truck and Pathfinder midsize SUV will be officially unveiled soon as part of the company’s transformation plan to get back on track by early 2024. These are much-needed new products to improve Nissan’s health, especially in the case of the pickup as it has been around in its current form for approximately 16 years. The Pathfinder is also one of the oldest models in its segment, launched a little over eight years ago.

A sneaky teaser image included in the video debut of the Navara facelift (Frontier for South America) essentially revealed the blocky front design of the US-spec 2022 Frontier. Underneath that beefy hood is the 3.8-liter V6 engine that debuted with the 2020 Frontier where it produces 310 horsepower (231 kilowatts) and 281 pound-feet (381 Newton-meters) of torque channeled via a nine-speed automatic transmission.

Our spy shots of a prototype (above) revealed some significant changes will occur inside the cabin, which isn’t all that surprising given the truck’s age. A visibly larger touchscreen display is planned, along with a more modern center console layout with a dial to configure the transfer case with 2WD, 4WD Hi, and 4WD Low mode. Nissan has also reconfigured the HVAC controls and improved connectivity to keep up with 2021 standards.

Skipping the 2021 model year altogether, the next-gen Pathfinder has also been spotted recently by our spy photographers. It had an upright and boxy tailgate, which we know will proudly carry the model’s name as revealed in a teaser video a few days ago. We’re expecting thinner taillights mounted up high, while the lights at the front could be similar to those of the latest Rogue, at least as far as the LED daytime running lights are concerned.

One of the prototypes was photographed up close, featuring a less cluttered dashboard by integrating more functions into a larger tablet-like infotainment positioned on top of the center console. It also had a shift-by-wire gear selector freeing up room between the front seats. The central air vents no longer flank the display as they’ve been moved lower, with a row of buttons between them and the touchscreen.

We will have all the details and photo galleries shortly as the 2022 Nissan Frontier and 2022 Pathfinder livestream will kick off at 1 PM Eastern or 6 PM GMT for our European audience.