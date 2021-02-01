The Fiat Ducato is surely not the most exciting vehicle on the market - and it’s also not among the fastest ones as it takes quite a few seconds for the van to reach its top speed. But that doesn’t mean it’s not an important model as the Ram Promaster’s European brother is one of the best-selling large vans on the Old continent.

Last year, the made in Italy bus received a refresh that brought new engines and some new technologies under the skin. It’s finally time for the Ducato to gain some visual revisions as these spy photos show. In fact, this is not the first facelift for the Ducato, but we’ll get to that in a minute.

Gallery: Fiat Ducato facelift spy photos

First, let’s take a look at the prototype. It was spied testing on public roads with a minimal amount of camouflage covering the front fascia. Obviously, there won’t be any changes to the side profile and the dimensions, but the Ducato’s face will be gently tweaked. Expect to see a new radiator grille and probably a modified front bumper. Some sources say there might be new headlights as well but this prototype doesn’t seem to be wearing the updated light clusters.

At the back, there’s nothing to write home about. Visually, everything looks identical to the model that’s currently on sale. Interestingly though, there are some stickers on the rear axle that might hint at some suspension upgrades.

The Ducato, a sister model to the Peugeot Boxer and Citroen Jumper in Europe, was given a comprehensive refresh back in 2014. A few years later, the model received new Euro 6-compliant engines and the Fiat version was the only one that didn’t require Adblue unlike most of its competitors.

Meanwhile, in the United States, the closely related Ram Promaster is still sold with the old face despite getting a major refresh for the 2021 model year. This new Ducato redesign could hint at visual revisions for the Promaster but nothing can be confirmed at this point.