The Ford Mustang sees a major restructuring for the new model year. The Blue Oval’s sports car won’t be available as GT350 and Bullitt models anymore but there’s a new kid on the block - the returning Mustang Mach 1 which is “very close” to the retired GT350 in terms of performance on track. The Performance Pack 2 is also gone for the 2021 MY and with all these changes, is it the new Mustang pricier than before? The short answer is yes.

According to calculations by our friends at FordAuthority, every single 2021 Mustang is more expensive than the respective 2020 trim level. In general, the publication estimates the 2021 model will be $374.29 more expensive on average than the 2020 model.

Here's the full pricing list for the 2021 Mustang and a comparison with the prices for the 2020 MY (courtesy of FordAuthority).

TRIM LEVEL 2021 FORD MUSTANG 2020 FORD MUSTANG Fastback EcoBoost $27,155 $26,670 EcoBoost Premium $32,175 $31,685 GT $36,120 $35,880 GT Premium $40,120 $39,880 Bullitt N/A $46,705 Mach 1 $51,720 N/A Convertible EcoBoost $32,655 $32,170 EcoBoost Premium $37,625 $37,185 GT Premium $45,620 $45,380 Averages $37,899 $36,944 Destination & Delivery Destination & Delivery $1,195 $1,195

As you can see from the table above, the base Mustang EcoBoost is now $485 more expensive, while the Mustang GT adds $240 to its price sticker. The Mustang GT Premium, in turn, starts at $40,120 now versus $39,880 for the previous model year.

It’s important to note, however, that all 2021 Mustang models are now equipped as standard with the Ford Co-Pilot360 family of safety systems, which means customers will enjoy automatic high beams, blind-spot monitoring, lane-keep assist, pre-collision assist with automatic emergency braking, and more.