2021 Ram TRX deliveries are expected to begin before the end of the year, and it won’t be alone when it does go on sale. Ram has announced it’ll offer over 100 accessories for the high-performance pickup, many of which will come from Mopar’s expansive lineup of more than 600 parts and accessories available for the 2021 Ram 1500. Ram has highlighted a few of them, along with their pricing information. Sadly, none help it make more power.

The TRX’s available accessories range from functional, like the all-weather floor mats, to the flashy. Then again, a 702-horsepower (523-kilowatt) off-road pickup isn’t exactly subtle. However, Mopar is there to help those wanting to toughen-up the look of their TRX. The RamBar adds a touch of style for a price – $1,195. That matches the cost of the available off-road rock rails. Another look-at-me accessory is the bed-mounted spare-tire carrier for $995, though it’s difficult to argue against how cool it looks.

Gallery: 2021 Ram TRX Accessories

8 Photos

Mopar also offers $995 off-road running boards, a $395 bed step, off-road LEDs that fit the RamBar for $595, and bed rails with adjustable tie-downs at $250. One accessory that many could opt for is the beadlock-capable wheel rings that’ll be a must for off-roaders. They’re made of forged aluminum and cost $250. Mopar’s aftermarket parts come with a full factory warranty, too.

The 2021 Ram TRX is already a formidable figure with its flared wheel arches, raised ride height, and aggressive front-end design. Providing a selection of Mopar parts will only help owners further decorate and differentiate their pickups. While there are no performance upgrades listed, the truck’s supercharged 6.2-liter V8, borrowed from the Hellcat cars, is plenty powerful, making 650 pound-feet (881 Newton-meters) of torque alongside all that horsepower. Though Ram engineers went far beyond shoehorning a large engine under the hood.