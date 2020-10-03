Last month, Ram announces the arrival of Night Edition variants for the 1500 and Heavy Duty trucks for the 2021 model year. The package is pretty much what you would expect from the marque's popular Night Edition, taking chromes out of sight – perfect for those who prefer their gnarly vehicles devoid of shiny things.

While the 1500 Rebel trim isn't really a victim of chromes, Ram is extending its Night Edition option to the off-road-ready variant, according to a report published by Mopar Insiders.

Gallery: 2021 Ram 1500 and Heavy Duty Limited Night Edition

4 Photos

Mopar Insiders said that the 2021 Ram Rebel Night Edition will get black exterior mirrors, black lower scuff plates, and black-painted 18-inch cast aluminum wheels. This is similar to the Rebel Black Package from last year (lead image on top), and while the 2021 Ram 1500 configurator is already available on Ram's website, the said Night Edition package isn't available in the options as of this writing.

As for the paint options, Mopar Insiders reported that the 2021 Rebel Night Edition will be available in various monotone and two-tone color options, which means you're not at all stuck with black as the image above suggests.

The Rebel Night Edition is supposed to be available in all cab configurations and with all powertrain choices, so buyers won't have limited options if they choose the dark package.

We have yet to see the pricing for the Rebel Night Edition but based on the $3,795 premium for the 2021 Ram 1500 Limited Night Edition, we wouldn't be surprised if it will be around the same ballpark.

Watch this space for any official announcement from Ram about the Rebel Night Edition, as well as for the official images and pricing.