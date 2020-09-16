Hide press release Show press release

MANSORY presents its new customisation programme for the Porsche Cayenne and the Cayenne Coupé

Effective immediately, MANSORY is offering a completely newly developed customisation programme for all variants of the 3rd generation Porsche Cayenne (= Cayenne from 2017 and Cayenne Coupé from 2019), which, as usual, includes four main areas of customisation:

· Design - Body conversion in carbon

· Wheels - new wheel-tyre combination

· Interior - complete refinement of the interior

· Performance - Power increases up to 700 PS and 900 Nm

Since Porsche added in 2002a Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV) to its model range, which until then had consisted only of sports cars, the most successful vehicles from Zuffenhausen have four-wheel drive, four doors and a tailgate. And since the SUV segment in particular continues to generate strong annual sales figures for Porsche worldwide, it is only logical for MANSORY to refine the latest generation of the Cayenne in its two body variants, which are now being offered for the first time, as a complete enhancement of the successful SUV from Stuttgart, following its equally successful customisation programmes for the first two generations. As is usual at MANSORY, the refinement of the Porsche brand - as well as that of the Range-Rover and BMW brands - will be marketed under the sub-brand MANSORY Switzerland.

Design

In order to further underline the already very powerful appearance of the Porsche Cayenne, MANSORY uses - in addition to the bonnet made of visible carbon, which is typical for the brand - numerous other attachments made of visible carbon throughout the entire vehicle. The noble and light material is used on the front air intakes, under the front apron, on the sills (partly painted in the colour of the car), on the outside mirrors and the rear apron. The aerodynamically modified spoiler on the is also completely made of carbon fibre. Further carbon applications in the wheel arch area complete the overall picture.

Wheels

Various chassis modifications and the use of 10.5x23 rims (front and rear) in "Y.5" design, completely in "Black Matt" with corresponding high-performance tyres of the Continental Sport Contact 6 brand (in the dimensions 315/25R23) complete the appearance in a sporty and elegant way and also easily master the increased performance.

Interior

As with every MANSORY customisation programme, the interior is given special significance and attention.

The entire interior is completely new and all imaginable components are covered in the finest leather. All seams are colour-coordinated with the exterior paintwork. Above the cockpit, on the inside of the doors and on the seats, the leather is additionally stitched in a complex 3-D process in a diamond shape, giving the Cayenne a sporty yet very elegant touch.

The entire footwell, including the floor mats and the boot, is optically matched to these 3-D rhombuses. Numerous and deliberately selective carbon applications in the interior, a solid aluminium pedal set and the Alcantara roof liner further enhance the Cayenne, set further visual accents and create a harmonious whole that - like all MANSORY interior refinements - appeal the senses and is second to none.

Performance

Thanks to a modified ECU unit for engine control and a high-performance exhaust system, the power of the twin-supercharged V8 engine now increases to 700 hp (515 KW) and distributes the torque, which has increased to 900 Nm, powerfully over the asphalt via the four driven wheels. As a result, driving performance is improved to a top speed of 300 km/h and acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h is reduced to 3.2 s.

Further information about this vehicle and all MANSORY refinement programs can be found on the website: www.mansory.com

MANSORY – more than tradition, more than racing.

Premium British cars and their special flair have always been a passion of owner and the man who gave his name to the company - Kourosh Mansory. This enthusiasm resulted in him spending several years in England and also led to a personal commitment to automotive values such as tradition, hand crafting and sophisticated technology. So right from the founding of the company in 1989, special attention was paid to the brands Rolls-Royce, Bentley, and Aston Martin. Nowadays, MANSORY devote the same attention to detail to individualising models from the brands Porsche, Lotus, Maserati, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, McLaren, Lamborghini and Ferrari, and they have established themselves as one of the largest, most highly regarded car individualisation companies in the world.

In the middle of 2001, MANSORY relocated their head office from the Bavarian city of Munich to Brand in the Fichtelgebirge Mountains. By taking over the tuning business area of the Swiss company Rinspeed AG, and setting up MANSORY Switzerland AG in November 2008, MANSORY expanded their product portfolio to include a range of accessories for Porsche cars. Refinement of the brands Range-Rover, BMW and Porsche will continue to be marketed under the brand MANSORY Switzerland. The Mannheim company AEV-Automotive GmbH has been part of the group since 2009. The exclusive interior design specialist supplies leading automobile and caravan manufacturers.

Manufacturing at the highest technical level, combined with outstanding workmanship and the finest materials represent the quality standard of the MANSORY company. The basis of the MANSORY technology programme consists of harmoniously designed aerodynamic programmes, ultra-light aluminium wheel rims and powerful increases in engine power output. High quality accessories and stylish interior design complete the range.

MANSORY now has a team of more than 250 employees and can fulfil nearly every automotive desire of its exclusive clientele. The company does this in Germany and worldwide through its selected distribution partners.