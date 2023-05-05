Horsepower figures are one way automakers grab people’s attention. A family SUV with over 600 horsepower is a compelling proposition for someone who likes power without compromising utility. However, as a new video demonstrates, not all high-performance SUVs are equal, which compares the Audi RS Q8, BMW X5 Competition, Lamborghini Urus Performante, and Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT on the dyno.

Audi advertises its RS Q8 as cranking 600 horsepower from its 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine. The calculated output after the dyno pull was 643 hp, with 530 of it reaching the wheels. However, it did weigh heavier than Audi’s claimed number, tipping the scales at a calculated 5,317 pounds (2,412 kilograms) and giving it a 266 hp/ton rating. That’s better than the manufacturer’s claimed 260 hp/ton.

The BMW X5 M Competition hit the dyno next, with its 4.4-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine producing a claimed 625 hp. It made a calculated 668 hp at the crank, with 552 hp spinning the wheels. It weighed in at 5,167 lbs (2,344 kg), giving it a 286 hp/ton rating, which is better than the 272 hp/ton based on the automaker’s official numbers.

Porsche says the Cayenne Turbo GT makes 640 hp from its 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8, but the dyno said otherwise. The SUV put 567 hp to the wheels, which is calculated to be 686 hp at the crank. It’s a tad heavier than advertised, weighing in at 4,920 lbs (2,232 kg). Calculating the power-to-weight ratio with the manufacturer’s numbers returned 288 hp/ton, but the real figures upped that to 307 hp/ton.

The Lamborghini Urus Performante is claimed to make the most of the quartet, with 666 hp on tap from its 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8. It put 582 hp to the wheels, which was 704 hp at the crank, giving it a 309 hp/ton rating, a smidge more than the Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT. It weighed 5,015 lbs (2,275 kg).

While Lamborghini, Porsche, and Audi, all members of the VW Group, share the same basic engine, each brand has added its own bit of flavor to differentiate them. A comparison of the horsepower curves at the end of the video showed where the powertrains excelled.