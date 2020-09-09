Electric cars going against combustion-powered cars are nothing new in the world of drag racing. We’ve seen literally countless drag sprints with all sorts of sports cars and supercars, being challenged (mostly) by Tesla models. Today’s EV-versus-ICE race is a bit different.

Courtesy of the StangMode channel on YouTube, this video takes us to the NHRA in Indianapolis where the recently introduced electric Ford Mustang Cobra Jet 1400 meets its gas-powered cousin. Both cars perform amazingly but we’ll get to that in a minute. First, let’s take a look at the numbers.

The Mustang Cobra Jet 1400 has four electric motors for a combined output of 1,400 horsepower (1,044 kilowatts) and 1,100 pound-feet (1,491 Newton-meters) of torque. That’s on paper, however, as a recent development test registered a whopping 1,502 hp (1,120 kW) at the car's wheels.

Against it, the latest Mustang Cobra Jet puts to use a 5.2-liter version of Ford’s 5.0-liter V8 Coyote engine featuring a massive 3.0-liter Whipple supercharger. Unfortunately, the exact output numbers of this powertrain are not known but Ford has announced both the electric and combustion Cobra Jets run the quarter-mile in less than nine seconds. But which one is faster?

The video shows two races. They are both very, very close and the reaction times of the drivers seem to be the deciding factor. The electric Cobra matches what the automaker said - 8.27 seconds for the quarter-mile run at 168 miles per hour (270 kilometers per hour). This is hugely impressive but is it enough to beat the V8 Cobra? Watch the video at the top of this article to find out.