Watch An EV SUV Drive Upside Down In 360° Tunnel Loop

THE BREAKDOWN Voyah Passion S completed a full 360-degree tunnel loop in a closed Wuhan test tunnel.

Driver entered at about 130 km/h and held roughly a 16-degree steering angle to generate sufficient centripetal force.

Voyah announced the unmodified production Passion S ran with full battery and released raw one-take footage.

Sixteen years after Michael Schumacher drove a Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG "up" the walls of a tunnel on TV, a Chinese electric SUV just did the same thing for real in one continuous shot. The Voyah Passion S has now completed a full 360-degree tunnel loop in a closed test tunnel in Wuhan, and the raw footage is everywhere.

The stunt is significant because it blends physics, marketing, and skepticism in one upside-down moment. A heavy production-spec electric crossover stayed glued to the tunnel ceiling at highway speeds while cameras rolled without visible cuts, and viewers now want to know how much is smart engineering and how much is clever framing.

How The Passion S Stayed On The Ceiling

The basic trick behind the Voyah Passion S loop is centripetal force. Technical breakdowns of the run say the driver had to enter the curved tunnel wall at roughly 130 kilometers per hour and hold a steering angle of around 16 degrees, loading the tires so that the normal force from the tunnel surface outweighed gravity at the very top of the loop.

Engineers had to pick a tunnel radius, surface, and speed window that gave the crossover a safety margin while still being achievable with a single clean run. If you imagine turning a toy car in a vertical circle on a track, it is the same idea on a larger scale; drop below the target speed or miss that steering angle and the normal force shrinks enough that the tires can no longer maintain grip.

Voyah’s loop tribute also leans on what modern performance EVs already bring to the table: instant torque, precise traction control, and a heavy battery pack mounted low in the chassis. If the driver had entered too slowly, or if stability systems had cut power mid-curve, the Passion S would have fallen just like the camouflaged prototype reportedly did during one of the early failed attempts.

Uncut Footage, Authenticity Debate

Voyah announced on August 13, 2026 that a standard production Passion S with its full battery and smart driving hardware had completed what it called a "360° tunnel big loop," explicitly framing the run as a real-world remake of the Schumacher SLS AMG tunnel challenge. Media reports note that the company insists there were no structural modifications or special effects in the finished spot.

Because the original Mercedes SLS tunnel commercial with Schumacher has long been suspected of heavy CGI work, the Chinese brand moved quickly to fight the same accusations. During the Passion S launch, it showed a raw, one-take video of the loop from entry to exit and let a leaked clip of a failed ceiling attempt circulate, betting that visible risk would sell the feat as genuine.

What do you think?

That focus on credibility also explains why this upside-down run has become a talking point in the broader performance EV story. As Mercedes-AMG wrestles with how to make electric sports cars feel emotional and develops track-focused electric record cars, Voyah is using a theatrically dangerous tunnel stunt to argue that Chinese engineering deserves a place in the same conversation.

Motor1's Take: Voyah's upside-down run is a credibility ploy that forces a fresh look at what modern EV control and packaging can do, an engineering milestone dressed as theater rather than a new everyday capability.

Source: Voyah via CarNewsChina

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