This Porsche Cayenne has been modified for drifting.

It has an LS2 V-8 engine, a BMW transmission, and a nine-inch drop.

The interior is still intact, and it seats four people. We love it.

We've seen some wild SUVs over the years, but this one is the craziest. This 2004 Porsche Cayenne was built specifically to get sideways, but retains space for four occupants. There's even a killer stereo system loud enough to drown out the V-8 thunder and shrieking tires.

We're introduced to this van by Larry Chen, who saw it recently during a Gridlife event at Lime Rock Park. Built by TSH Auto in Toronto, the Porsche V-8 is long gone, replaced by a good ol' 6.0-liter LS2 Chevy small block crowned with a supercharger. It still has a stock bottom end, and with a modest seven pounds of boost, the engine puts down 530 horsepower to the rear wheels (the AWD system has long since been removed). Torque gets there through a BMW-sourced transmission from an E92 335i. The Cayenne's stock rear differential is still hanging on for life, praise be.

The Cayenne has been lowered nine inches—the stock Porsche subframe is barely an inch off the ground. Custom front knuckles with a bespoke angle kit give it enough steering angle for proper sideways tomfoolery. A custom handbrake was fabricated to link up with Wilwood calipers at the back. The front brakes are still bone stock from the Cayenne, and all brakes sit behind 22-inch wheels. Yes, 22s on a drift car.

Perhaps the best part of this build, however, is inside. The full interior is still there, surrounded by a beautiful roll cage that doesn't cut into the plastic trim. In front you'll find Bentley seats, while rear passengers have basic racing seats. Every bucket has have five-point harnesses for safety. And when the Cayenne isn't killing tires, it rocks a custom stereo with more speakers than a weekend symposium for sales managers.

We could go on, but instead, let's just watch the video again. And again. And one more time....