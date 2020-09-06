The C8 Corvette is an exciting machine in stock form, but like every other Corvette before it, owners are excited to modify their new mid-engined sportscar. One of the most popular modifications is an exhaust system that improves performance, presence, and adds character. Thanks to the unique mid-engine layout of the C8 Corvette many companies that traditionally built exhausts for supercars are getting in on the game like for example the team at Fabspeed.



Fabspeed offers C8 owners a host of Catback exhaust options with various choices of catalytic converters. The Catback exhaust from Fabspeed is an exciting addition and then pair that with a set of headers from the team at Kooks and you have quite an exhaust system. This free-flowing exhaust may offer slightly more performance that would benefit from an ECU tune, but the main benefit is the improved sound.





In stock trim, the C8 sounds good but doesn’t match the exterior for excitement factor. That’s simply because GM has the create an exhaust that conforms with sound regulations and also appeals to the wide range of customers interested in the C8 Corvette. For those customers looking for my volume, GM knows they are willing to pursue and purchase an aftermarket exhaust. The aftermarket culture that surrounds the Corvette was certainly a factor in the development of the C8.





When it comes to the sounds the C8 with a full exhaust sounds distinctly American and thunders down the road. There’s no high pitch wail of a Ferrari here, only the sound of a massive American V8 wrapped in a supercar rivaling chassis. We look forward to hearing what Fabspeed has in store for the upcoming Z06 C8 Corvette and subsequent ZR1 variant.