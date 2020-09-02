Today is all about the new Mercedes S-Class, so we figured a fresh batch of spy shots with the EQS would nicely complement the much-awaited debut of the W223. The thing is, the two cars don’t have much in common in terms of design as one has a traditional sedan shape while the other looks like an avant-garde concept.

The new spy shots reconfirm the EQS will technically be a hatchback / liftback because we can clearly see the outline of the tailgate going all the way up to the predominantly glass roof. That should make it considerably more cargo-friendly than the regular S-Class, although the sloping roofline hampers some of that practicality.

Gallery: 2022 Mercedes EQS spy photos

13 Photos

For such a large car, the greenhouse is relatively small due to the impressively low roofline lending the EQS a sleek side profile some would be tempted to label it belongs to a four-door coupe. Much like the new S-Class, Mercedes’ range-topping EV has those nifty electronic pop-out door handles for better aerodynamic efficiency by improving airflow. The cover for the charging port has a similar configuration and is positioned on the front fender on the same level as the door handles.

Other obvious differences between the two flagships include the significantly shorter overhangs of the EQS and the placement of the mirrors as they sit lower on the doors in the case of the EV. The rear is mostly camouflaged, but the interesting zigzag pattern of the taillights is partially visible. There are cutouts in the tailgate for the reverse lights, revealing the taillights are much wider than they initially appear.

The front fascia was also hiding under heavy camo, but we can get a sense of the headlights and what appears to be a small faux grille. By the looks of that large circle missing the Mercedes badge, the three-pointed star will dominate the car’s front end. Some missing pieces of camouflage reveal the prototype is finished in black.

Coming in 2021, the Mercedes EQS has already been confirmed to offer more than 435 miles (700 kilometers) of range to match the namesake concept introduced last year. That number is based on the WLTP regime rather than the old NEDC, so it’s closer to the truth. That being said, the EPA rating will likely be lower, and as with every other EV out there, the real range will greatly depend on a variety of factors, including speed and traffic.

The EQS will have some stiff competition to face considering BMW has announced an electric 7 Series for the next-gen model while Jaguar will be doing the same with its XJ. Add into the mix a rumored Audi A9 E-Tron and the Tesla Model S, and it looks like Mercedes has got its work cut out for it.

As a final note, the general shape of the EQS reminds me of the 2015 IAA concept pictured below.