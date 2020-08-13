Stretch out and watch television while absorbing small arms fire.
We’ve perused some of the custom creations from armored vehicle manufacturer Inkas before. In fact, we’ve already seen a bonkers Mercedes-AMG G63 limo, stretched and fitted with luxurious touches and enough armor to stop bullets fired from high-powered rifles. However, that was the previous-generation G-Class. Now, the company is literally back in black with a new model.
It all starts with a 2020 G63. Inkas stretches the SUV’s wheelbase to 173 inches, though the seating capacity is listed at just four people. They enjoy significant luxury, however, not the least of which includes fully reclining captain’s chairs with heating and massaging functions. Buyers have a choice of leather or Alcantara surfaces, and if the scenery outside the bulletproof glass isn’t inspiring, a powered partition between the front and rear seats contains a 4K flat-screen television. Sound comes through a premium audio system, and it’s all controlled through a control deck mounted between the rear seats.
Gallery: Inkas Mercedes-AMG G63 Armored SUV Limo
Of course, Inkas doesn’t simply build suave luxury vehicles. As with the previous G63 model, this limo is armored up to meet CEN 1063 BR6 standards for protection. That means the body can block small arms fire up to 7.62 and .308 rounds, and the floor is capable of withstanding the force of two grenades detonating simultaneously. To handle the extra weight, Inkas upgrades the suspension but the engine output remains the same. The G63 already makes 577 horsepower (430 kilowatts) from its twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8, so despite the size, it’s not hurting for power.
Inkas says the armored G63 limo can be ordered with a variety of interior layouts to suit the specific needs of buyers. The company doesn’t mention cost, but you can imagine such a creation doesn’t come cheap. The previous model from Inkas had a price tag of $1.2 million, so that’s probably a good place to start for the new one.
Redefined luxury of the 2020 INKAS® Armored MBG63 VIP Limo
Toronto, ON – INKAS® is pleased to announce its newly designed armored Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG VIP Limo, equipped with the latest luxury features, security and protection to set a new standard in VIP vehicles. The vehicle features exceptional safety and comfort to its occupants and is now commercially available for worldwide delivery.
The new stretched 2020 Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG arrives with an updated body style and features a redesigned chassis that offers ideal weight distribution, which ensures that the armored limousine performs similar to an original G63 straight from the factory. This high-performance vehicle is supported by a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 engine delivering 577 horsepower, and a respectable 627 lb-ft of torque. Also, the 2020 model is the first AMG-tuned G-Class that offers an off-road package including optimized ride-control suspension and a black under guard to guarantee a perfect ride on any terrain.
The iconic boxy exterior design, as well as the exceptional stretching performed by INKAS®, allows equipping this limo with maximum interior features without sacrificing passenger comfort. From the top to the bottom, the stretched armored Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG VIP Limo is built with comfort and personalization in mind. The spacious interior is equipped with a split partition designed to allow the 4K TV to be tucked away into the lower console, in case the front and rear passengers need to communicate. The experience of the rear occupants is enhanced by the premium audio system, Apple TV integration and premium fully-reclining captain’s chairs upholstered in top grain leather or premium Alcantara® suede and featuring built-in massaging, heating and cooling functions. The accessible built-in control center allows passengers to have full control over all media, comfort and security functions in the vehicle. Additionally, the vehicle is integrated with a chemical filtration system to ensure the vehicle cabin remains free from pollutants and bacteria.
To maintain high performance and ensure a smooth ride, INKAS® has upgraded the suspension components and armored the vehicle with innovative composite materials that meet CEN 1063 BR6 level of protection. The entire perimeter of the vehicle’s body is enforced with industry-leading armoring materials that provide protection against attacks from 7.62x51mm or .308 Winchester FMJ ammunition and, moreover, can withstand an explosion from two hand grenades detonated simultaneously below the limousine floor. The INKAS® Armored G63 Limo rolls on heavy-duty runflats installed on all wheels, which enable the vehicle to travel at full speed even with punctured tires. To guarantee maximum security, INKAS® standard armoring package includes protection for both battery and electronic control modules, an overlap system for door seams, as well as high quality ballistic glass.
INKAS® offers various options for interior layouts, high-end materials, unique features, as well as various levels of armored protection. For more information please visit INKAS® Armored Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG VIP Limo page or watch the video.