It's podcast time! This week, our guests are Motor1.com Editor-in-Chief Seyth Miersma and Managing Editor Brandon Turkus.

The first half of the show is an extensive look at the new BMW 7 Series that lasts about 20 minutes. We discuss its styling in detail. The general consensus is that it's an intriguing styling direction for BMW. We debate whether this look might stand the test of time.

Eventually get down to the vehicle's specs, including the new i7 EV. The new 7 Series is available as a purely electric vehicle as a challenger against the Mercedes-Benz EQS and Porsche Taycan.

After spending so long discussing the 7 Series, we spend a shorter amount of time looking at the Ferrari 296 GTS, Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV, Lexus RZ 450e, and how Miersma and Turkus feel about the Volkswagen ID. Buzz.

The second half of the show is dedicated to Turkus talking his recent trip to California to drag race a Jeep Wrangler 392, Mercedes-Benz G 63, and Land Rover Defender V8 on a dry lake bed. Turkus was predominantly behind the wheel of the Jeep during the runs. The Jeep comes in third in the drag race, but Turkus argues that it's a very competent off-roader. The thing letting it down in a straight line is the tires.

Next week, we don't yet have a guest in place, so it might be Bruce and Smith talking cars. Maybe, we'll do a cheap car challenge or do some automotive history about a vehicle we like.

