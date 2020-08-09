In 2015, Hyundai officially created a sub-brand for its luxury vehicles, Genesis. It was a spin-off from one of the most exciting Hyundai vehicles then, the Genesis Coupe. It was a good decision for Hyundai, we reckon, as Genesis continues to soar in sales particularly in the U.S.

Five years on, the South Korean automaker is on the same path it took before. This time, it's for the marque's future battery electric vehicles, which will be under a new sub-brand called Ioniq.

If it isn't obvious, the Ioniq name came from Hyundai's line of hybrid and electric vehicles that come in four-door fastback form. The nameplate will now move forward as an official Hyundai sub-brand that will offer "customer-centric EV experiences."

Apart from the special light show at the London Eye to celebrate the occasion, Hyundai also announced three upcoming new models under Ioniq. The Ioniq 5 will be the first of the three – a midsize crossover EV that's based on the Hyundai 45 Concept that debuted last year at the Frankfurt Motor Show. It's slated to come out in early 2021, which explains the prototype sightings this year.

The next EV model is the Ioniq 6 sedan, which is based on the strikingly-designed Prophecy concept that was previewed during the first quarter of this year. The Ioniq 6 will debut in 2022.

Lastly, the Ioniq 7 SUV will be the largest of the first EV trifecta under the new sub-brand and will come out by early 2024. Of note, the numerical naming scheme of the new Ioniq models follows a pattern – odd numbers for SUVs, even numbers for sedans.

The new Ioniq models will also sit on a new platform called the Electric Global Modular Platform (E-GMP). E-GMP will allow fast-charging and "plentiful" driving range, though Hyundai didn't disclose specifics regarding this matter.

Hyundai touts that the new Ioniq cars will have a "smart living space" that has highly-adjustable seats, wireless connectivity, and unique features like a glove box designed as drawers.

Hyundai launched the Ioniq sub-brand to support its Strategy 2025 wherein the South Korean automaker aims to sell 560,000 battery-electric vehicles on top of FCEV sales. This will enable the automaker to become the world's third-largest automaker of eco-friendly vehicles by 2025.