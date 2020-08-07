When it comes to fast sedans, it’s hard to top the BMW M3 and M5. In stock trim, the F80 M3 and F90 M5 are electronically limited to 155 mph, and neither car wastes any time getting there. The two Bimmers featured in these videos aren’t stock, though the M5 is nearly showroom ready. And both are 200-mph ‘Bahn burners.

The action took place at the recent Vmax200 standing-mile event, and the cars are tuned by UK-based Evolve Automotive. We’ll talk about the M5 in a bit, as the M3 flaunts numerous changes including beefier turbos, upgraded injectors, intake, exhaust, and a few other tidbits that all work together with an ECU tune. In fact, two different tunes were used for the speed runs, one for standard pump gasoline and one for racing fuel.

The green M3 reached an impressive 193 mph on pump gas, but technically speaking it couldn’t break the 200-mph barrier. It wasn’t for a lack of power – an unknown speed limiter was discovered at an indicated 199 mph, and with racing fuel in the tank, the M3 smacked the limiter and stayed there for several seconds before reaching the shut-down area. With the limiter gone, 200 mph and beyond is a certainty.

The M5 didn’t have any limiter to worry about. As such, it reached 208 mph which is simply staggering for a large, four-door sedan. It’s even better than that, because this M5 doesn’t have any mechanical upgrades. The turbochargers are stock, the engine is stock, even the exhaust is factory original. The changes made by Evolve Automotive are two-fold – a water-methanol injection system for better cooling, and ECU reprogramming that changes the engine map for both pump gas and racing fuel.

Similar to the M3, the first few runs in the M5 were done running standard gasoline. That didn’t stop the M5 from sailing beyond 200 mph, with an actual recorded speed of 206 mph at the standing mile. On racing fuel, the car went a bit faster at 208 mph, but acceleration was intense. In short, the sedan was a total supercar killer, and according to the video, some supercar drivers at the event didn’t want to line up for a race because of it.

Save Thousands On A New BMW 3 Series MSRP $ 41,245 MSRP $ 41,245 Save on average over $3,400 off MSRP* with

Motor1.com Car Buying Service SEE PRICING

The crew at Evolve Automotive is hoping to go even faster with both cars soon. You can bet we’ll be watching to see these high-speed sleepers in action.