It will debut in 2022.
We’ve seen the next-generation Mercedes-Benz Citan testing on public roads a number of times and the Daimler-owned brand has already confirmed the model will be developed in cooperation with Renault. It turns out the MPV won’t be the only new small van from the company as it has just teased a brand new product. Meet the T-Class.
It’s apparently going to be more than just a passenger version of the Citan as it will be “tailored to the needs of families whilst also being a suitable companion for active leisure enthusiasts.” Simply put, we expect the T-Class to be a more lifestyle-oriented small van for private customers, in the same vein as the Peugeot Rifter. It will be launched on the market in the first half of 2022.
"With the new Mercedes-Benz T-Class, we will offer a vehicle which makes it possible for families and those with active pastimes to step into the Mercedes-Benz world,” Marcus Breitschwerdt, Head of Mercedes-Benz Vans, explains the overall concept behind the T-Class. “These customers seek attractive and practical compact vehicles – and it is precisely these demands which the new T-Class fulfils.”
The first-generation Citan was often criticized for being just a rebadged Renault model and Mercedes wants to make sure its successor is “clearly discernible at first glance as a member of the Mercedes-Benz family.” If we have to translate the marketing language here into more understandable words, this means higher quality materials, distinctive design, and advanced technologies.
Mercedes also confirmed the T-Class will be available in both ICE-powered and all-electric versions. Two sliding doors, one at each side, will allow “easy and comfortable access to the interior.”
"With the T-class’s new layout and design we achieve a fusion of functionality and desirability", says Gorden Wagener, Chief Design Officer Daimler Group. "With our unique design philosophy of Sensual Purity we create an attractive family companion being the T-Class inspiring with its design, proportions and its perceived value."
Clear membership of the Mercedes-Benz family
As a completely new development, the T-Class will be clearly discernible at first glance as a member of the Mercedes-Benz family and will feature unmistakeably typical characteristics of the brand with the three-pointed star. Especially in terms of design, value, safety and connectivity, the new vehicle will bear the DNA of Mercedes-Benz.
New class, new concept
The private-customer market is the focus of the completely newly developed Mercedes-Benz T-Class. The T-Class will meet the needs of families and leisure-oriented people at an attractive price-value ratio. The letter T stands for efficient room concepts and is thus perfectly suited as a model designation for compact family vans bearing the three-pointed star.
The new Mercedes-Benz T-Class offers a large amount of space and is suited to a range of different uses, including passenger transportation as a reference within sharing services – all while not compromising on comfort. The wide-opening sliding doors on both the left and right-hand sides of the vehicle as an example allow easy and comfortable access to the interior. Alongside conventional drive systems, there will be also a fully electric version.
Mercedes-Benz Vans in the small van segment
In the small van segment, Mercedes-Benz Vans has been represented by the commercially positioned Citan since 2012. In August last year, the Vans division announced a successor to the compact urban delivery van, together with a fully-electric variant. Based on this small van platform, two vehicles will be created: while the Mercedes-Benz Citan is a no-compromise vehicle tailored to the requirements of commercial customers, the Mercedes-Benz T-Class is primarily focused towards private customers.
The T-Class and the Citan will be established in cooperation with Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi.