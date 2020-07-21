In theory, you should be able to get a brand new two-door 2021 Ford Bronco in entry-level trim for a manufacturer's suggested retail price of $28,500 but that’s before the $1,495 destination charge being added. Depending on your local dealer, however, there might be additional dealer markups that could bring the final price above the MSRP - and that’s something Ford has already confirmed it won’t “curb, discourage, or stop.”

A new spreadsheet from Bronco6g.com is listing all dealers that will apply the so-called market adjustments. The table is comprehensive and will be updated over time as some dealers may decide to change their strategy. Here’s the full list of verified Ford dealers as of the time of writing this article that have no plans to apply an additional dealer markup.

STATE/PROVINCE CITY DEALERSHIP NAME CHARGE ADM? (Y/N) Alabama Madison Woody Anderson Ford N Alabama Bessemer Town and Country Ford N Alabama Birmingham Adamson Ford N Arizona Phoenix Sanderson Ford N Arizona Scottsdale Chapman Ford N Arizona Phoenix Camelback Ford N Arizona Gilbert San Tan Ford N Austin Texas Maxwell Ford N California San Diego Kearny Mesa Ford N California Los Angeles Galpin Ford N California Lake Elsinore Lake Elsinore Ford N California Hawthorne Southbay Ford N California Roseville Future Ford N California Encinitas Encinitas Ford N California Poway Perry Ford Poway N California Riverside Raceway Ford N California Cerritos Norm Reeves Super Store N California Folsom Folsom Ford N California Glendale Star Ford N California Torrance AutoNation Ford N California Redwood City Towne Ford N California Costa Mesa Robin's Ford N California Rancho Santa Margarita Santa Margarita Ford N California Walnut Creek Walnut Creek Ford N California Temecula Gosch Ford N California Morgan Hill The Ford Store N Colorado Silverthorne Ford Summit N Colorado Centennial Groove Ford N Colorado Fort Collins Spradley Barr Ford N Colorado Littleton AutoNation Ford N Colorado Aurora Mike Naughton Ford N Florida Apopka Mullinax Ford N Florida Starke Murray Ford N Florida Augustine Bozard Ford N Florida Sunrise Sawgrass Ford N, except FE Florida Daytona Beach Gary Yeoman's Ford N Florida Tampa Bay Brandon Ford N Florida Plant City Jarrett Scott Ford N Georgia Newnan Mike Fitzpatrick Ford N Georgia Atlanta Wade Ford N Georgia Snellville Five Star Ford Stone Mountain N Georgia Alpharetta Angela Krause Ford N Georgia Sandy Springs Nalley Ford N Georgia Athens Athens Ford N Hawaii Honolulu Honolulu Ford N Indiana Sellersburg Jim O'Neal Ford N Iowa Granger Granger Ford N Kansas Salina Long McArthur Ford N Kansas Shawnee Shawnee Mission Ford N Kansas Louisburg Louisburg Ford N Kansas Burlington Crow Moddie Ford N Kentucky Franklin Hunt Ford N Kentucky Franklin Hunt Ford N Kentucky Danville Stuart Powell N Manitoba Winkler Hometown Ford N Maryland Columbia Apple Ford N Maryland Baltimore Bob Davidson Ford N Maryland Annapolis Koons Ford N Maryland Baltimore Koons Ford N Maryland Grantsville Diehl's Ford Sales N Massachusetts Fall River First Ford N Massachusetts Townsend Townsend Ford N Massachusetts Acton Acton Ford N Michigan Royal Oak Royal Oak Ford N Michigan Muskegon Great Lakes Ford N Missouri Sullivan Laura Ford N Missouri Saint Louis Broadway Ford N Missouri Blue Springs Blue Springs Ford N Missouri St. Charles Pundmann Ford N Nebraska Lincoln Anderson Ford of Lincoln N Nevada Las. Vegas Friendly Ford N New Jersey TBD Holman Ford N New Jersey Flemington Flemington Ditschman Ford N New Mexico Rio Rancho Chalmers Ford N North Carolina Mooresville Moorseville Ford N North Carolina Durham University Ford N Ohio Parma Bob Gillingham Ford N Ohio Lebanon Lebanon Ford N Ohio Cincinnati Kerry Ford N Oklahoma Tulsa Bill Knight Ford N Oklahoma Tulsa Matthews Ford N Oregon Gresham Gresham Ford N Oregon Tigard Landmark Ford N Oregon Sandy Suburban Ford N Oregon Portland Courtesy Ford N Oregon Eugene Kendall Ford N Pennsylvania Easton Koch 33 Ford N Pennsylvania Warren Warren Midtown Motors N Pennsylvania Pitsburgh Shults Ford Harmarville N South Carolina Travelers Rest George Coleman Ford N Tennessee Mount Juliet Two Rivers Ford N Texas Tomball Tomball Ford N Texas Midland Rogers Ford N Texas New Braunfels Bluebonnet Ford N, if reserved Texas Marshall Texas N, except FE Texas Austin Leif Johnson Ford N Texas Grapevine Grapevine Ford N Texas Richardson North Central Ford N Texas Abilene Arrow Ford N Texas El Paso Shamley Ford N Texas Dallas Park Cities Ford N Texas Rosenberg Legacy Ford N Texas Mesquite Town East Ford N Texas Arlington Don David Ford N Texas Denton Bill Utter Ford N Texas Grand Prairie Grand Prairie Ford N Utah Salt Lake City Super Ford N Utah Layton Ed Kenley Ford N Virginia Fredericksburg Purvis Ford N Virginia Richmond Sheehy Ford Richmond N Virginia Fairfax Ted Britt Ford N Washington Washougal Westlie Ford N Washington Spokane Wendle Ford N Washington Olympia Mullinax Ford N Washington Kent Bowen Scarff N New Jersey Mahwah Mahwah Ford N Michigan Holland Barber Ford N Washington Issaquah Evergreen Ford N Arizona Goodyear Rodeo Ford N Kentucky Ford Hunt Ford N Virgina Falls Church Koons Ford N Arkansas Fort Smith Randall Ford N Tennessee Dickson Beaman Ford N New Mexico Albuquerque Power Ford N Kentucky Louisville Oxmoor Ford N Texas Dallas Five Star Ford N Louisiana Houma Terrebonne N Texas Austin Covert Ford N Nevada Las Vegas Team Ford Lincoln N Alabama Alabaster Ernest McCarty Ford N Washington Pullman Jess Ford N Oregon Tigert Landmark Ford N Texas Frisco AutoNation Ford N (res), Y (no res)

From the information available so far, at least 27 dealers around the country are expected to apply markups but if you shop around in most of the states, you should be able to avoid paying extra. Apparently, it should be more difficult to do so in certain regions, including Florida and Kentucky, for example, but there should be enough dealers willing to sell you a brand new 2021 Bronco at MSRP.

Leaked dealer invoice pricing from last week also seems to reveal how much profit dealers are making over the MSRP. Invoice prices for the entry-level two- and four-door models are really close to the MSRP but the gap gradually widens with the more expensive trims.