(MAHWAH, N.J.) – July 14, 2020 – The Range Rover celebrates 50 years of pioneering innovation, peerless refinement and unparalleled all-terrain capability with a choice of three new special editions and available enhanced Cabin Air Ionization technology for 2021 model year.

U.S. MODELS AND MSRP1

Trim Level Powertrain MSRP1 Range Rover Mild Hybrid 3.0L Turbocharged Ingenium I6 Gas (355hp / 365 lb ft) $92,000 Range Rover P400e HSE Plug-in Hybrid 2.0L Turbocharged Ingenium I4 Gas (398hp / 472 lb ft) $97,000 Range Rover HSE 3.0L Turbocharged V6 Diesel (254hp / 443 lb ft) $98,000 Range Rover HSE Westminster Edition Mild Hybrid 3.0L Turbocharged Ingenium I6 Gas (395hp / 406 lb ft) $103,500 Range Rover P525 HSE Westminster Edition 5.0L Supercharged V8 Gas (518hp / 461 lb ft) $113,500 Range Rover P525 HSE Westminster Edition (LWB) 5.0L Supercharged V8 Gas (518hp / 461 lb ft) $117,500 Range Rover P400e Autobiography Plug-in Hybrid 2.0L Turbocharged Ingenium I4 Gas (398hp / 472 lb ft) $131,000 Range Rover P525 Autobiography 5.0L Supercharged V8 Gas (518hp / 461 lb ft) $144,500 Range Rover Autobiography Fifty Edition 5.0L Supercharged V8 Gas (518hp / 461 lb ft) $148,500 Range Rover P525 Autobiography (LWB) 5.0L Supercharged V8 Gas (518hp / 461 lb ft) $151,000 Range Rover Autobiography Fifty Edition (LWB) 5.0L Supercharged V8 Gas (518hp / 461 lb ft) $155,000 Range Rover SVAutobiography Dynamic 5.0L Supercharged V8 Gas (557hp / 516 lb ft) $179,500 Range Rover SVAutobiography Dynamic Black Edition 5..0L Supercharged V8 Gas (557hp / 516 lb ft) $183,000 Range Rover SVAutobiography (LWB) 5.0L Supercharged V8 Gas (557hp / 516 lb ft) $211,000



DESIGN

The Range Rover celebrates 50 years of design leadership in 2020. Over half a century, the Land Rover luxury SUV has evolved into one of the most refined and desirable SUVs in the world with a unique combination of effortless sophistication and all-terrain capability.

“In the world of luxury vehicles, the Range Rover has always stood apart as peerless and enduring,” said Prof Gerry McGovern OBE, Land Rover Chief Creative Officer. “It’s unique and pioneering sensibilities together with an unrivaled engineering approach have been the intrinsic values which our customers have admired since the first of the breed was revealed in 1970.”

The legendary profile, floating roof and clamshell hood are hallmarks of its peerless design while the interior combines the finest materials and latest technologies to deliver the level of refinement customers expect from the flagship of the Range Rover family.

Customers can specify select Range Rover models with one of two design packs. With the Black Exterior Pack key elements, including the hood and tailgate lettering, grille mesh and inner grille surround, are finished in Narvik Black, while the Shadow Exterior Pack sees the same components finished in Shadow Atlas.

The introduction of a trio of new special edition models for 2021 gives customers more choice than ever before, with the Range Rover Autobiography Fifty Edition, HSE Westminster Edition and SVAutobiography Dynamic Black Edition models each providing a unique take on the elegant SUV.

Autobiography Fifty Edition

To celebrate 50 years of Range Rover, the limited run of 50th Anniversary “Fifty” special edition models will be restricted to just 1,970 vehicles, in recognition of the year the original Range Rover was launched.

Building on the luxuriously-appointed Autobiography, the Range Rover Autobiography Fifty Edition features a number of bespoke exterior and interior design enhancements. These include Auric Atlas grille surround, bumper and side vent accents, tailgate finisher and Autobiography badge all finished in unique Auric Atlas. Two 22-inch wheels are available on the 50th Anniversary model, both featuring a distinctive forged, five-split spoke design, one with an exclusive Gloss Black with Diamond Turned finish.

The badging features a “Fifty” script created personally by Chief Creative Officer, Prof. Gerry McGovern OBE, which will appear both on the exterior of the vehicle and throughout the interior via the unique “1 of 1970” center console commissioning plaque, headrests, dashboard and illuminated treadplates.

The Range Rover Autobiography Fifty Edition will be available in standard and long wheelbase body designs with customers able to choose from Metallic and Premium Metallic colors; Carpathian Grey, Rossello Red, Aruba and Santorini Black. In extremely limited numbers, Land Rover Special Vehicle Operations will also offer the Autobiography Fifty Edition in one of three Heritage exterior solid paints reproduced from the original Range Rover paint palette; Tuscan Blue, Bahama Gold and Davos White.

HSE Westminster Edition

The HSE Westminster Edition is based on the HSE trim level and is available with a choice of mild hybrid 395hp turbocharged inline six-cylinder and 518hp supercharged V8 gasoline engines. Atlas exterior accents and 21-inch 7 Split-Spoke 'Style 7001' wheels set it apart on the outside and the new model is available in a range of Solid, Metallic and Premium Metallic finishes. Inside, the special edition model features standard Shadow Walnut veneers, 20-way heated and cooled front seats, refrigerated front center console, soft close doors and 825 Watt 19-speaker Meridian™ surround sound system.

SVAutobiography Dynamic Black Edition

The Range Rover SVAutobiography Dynamic Black Edition is designed to enhance the visual character of the purposeful model and combines Santorini Black Metallic paintwork with Narvik Black gloss exterior accents, 22-inch Gloss Black forged wheels and branded illuminated treadplates. Other distinguishing exterior features include black brake calipers, while the interior is completed in Ebony seats with Pimento stitching.

Interior Design

The interior of the 2021 Range Rover is as luxurious, comfortable and beautifully crafted as ever. Each sumptuous detail has been carefully designed and precision-engineered with the comfort and enjoyment of its occupants in mind.

“The Range Rover continues to provide impeccable refinement with high-quality materials that create a truly luxurious experience,” said Alan Sheppard, Director, Interior Design, Land Rover.

Luxury appointments and comfort are prerequisites, along with carefully considered storage and the latest technologies. Seating is wide and provides generous recline, legroom and foot space. The 16-way grained leather seats combine heating and memory functions while the top of the range executive seats feature Semi-Aniline leather and massage functionality.

Executive Class Rear Seating, fitted standard to Autobiography and above trims, is designed to elevate the traveling experience. Wider seat frames and deeper cushioning with interlayers create the impression of a luxurious wraparound interior. The seat position, massage functionality, temperature and rear cabin climate control can all be managed by rear seat passengers.

Passengers using the Executive Class Rear Seating can also recline their seatbacks up to 40 degrees to make the most of the additional 7.6 inches of legroom provided by the long wheelbase body design while the cosseting headrests have eight settings to help maximize comfort.

The Range Rover features 0.24-inch (6mm) laminated glass to help ensure road, engine and wind noise does not disturb occupants. In SVAutobiography Dynamic, SVAutobiography Dynamic Black Edition and long wheelbase SVAutobiography models, rear passengers can access a standard power deployable center console that is available at the touch of a button and features a break at the center footwell to enable an easy egress from either side of the vehicle.

The elegant interior is practical as well as comfortable with a series of flexible storage solutions available, including front cup holders that slide forward to reveal a deep storage area of up to 1.2 gallons (4.5 liters) in the center console. Customers can also specify a cooler compartment or a refrigerator in the front center console that holds four 500ml bottles and chills to 41°F (5°C).

The front and rear door pockets hold larger 50 fl oz (1.5 liter) bottles and the rear console storage offers 0.74 gallons (2.8 liters) of additional storage in long wheelbase models. At the rear of the central console a 110V domestic plug socket allows customers to charge laptops and other mobile devices.

A series of comfort-enhancing functions transform the travelling experience for all occupants. An available Cabin Air Ionization with PM2.5 from Nanoe™, new for 2021, is designed to help improve air quality for both drivers and passengers by filtering particulates in the cabin.

The new PM2.5 system is controlled using the ‛Purify’ soft key within the vehicle’s infotainment touchscreen. This initiates the recirculation function, helping clean the air by removing small particulates less than 2.5 micrometers2.

By night, the Range Rover provides customers further control over the cabin environment with three-zone Configurable Ambient Lighting. Occupants can tailor the atmosphere to create a calm, relaxing environment by configuring the color (from a choice of 10) and intensity of lighting via fully controllable tricolor LEDs.

CAPABILITY

Mixing traditional attributes such as suspension geometry that enables up to 11.7-inches (297mm), along with advanced technologies that include Terrain Response® 23, the Range Rover delivers refinement, composure and capability.

“Over 50 years, the Range Rover has established a reputation for stunning refinement and pioneering capability, and the latest model takes this heritage to the next level with technologies like Adaptive Dynamics and Terrain Response 2,” said Nick Rogers, Executive Director Product Engineering, Jaguar Land Rover. “Thanks to the dedication and hard work of our Jaguar Land Rover family, our luxury SUV has an awesome breadth of capability, both on-road and off-road, in any environment.”

The Range Rover features suspension design using advanced aluminum construction that combines poise, stability and an intuitive feel behind the wheel. The fully independent suspension comes with a wide-spaced double wishbone setup at the front and an advanced integral link layout at the rear.

The Range Rover continues to take the Land Rover brand’s legendary all-terrain capabilities to new heights with its innovative technologies and four wheel drive system. The vehicle’s four wheel drive capability is managed by a two-speed transfer case, which features a smart actuator controlled via a multi-plate clutch. An available Active Rear Locking Differential is designed to further improve traction, while Adaptive Dynamics provides continuously variable damping for a supple and composed ride in a variety of conditions3.

Electric Power Assisted Steering (EPAS) utilizes variable ratio speed-sensitive assistance is designed to deliver a relaxed and natural driving experience.

Core to the Range Rover SUV’s off-road capabilities is Land Rover Terrain Response® 2 technology. Drivers are able to choose between Comfort, Dynamic, Grass/Gravel/Snow, Mud/Ruts, Sand, Rock Crawl and Eco modes – with the vehicle’s suspension and ride settings automatically fine-tuned for each. Auto mode is designed to choose the most appropriate setting for the conditions3.

Eco mode also provides guidance to the driver on how to improve efficiency, while minimizing electrical power consumption. It softens the throttle pedal response, modifies the gearshift patterns and switches off the heating for the door mirrors, steering wheel and seats3.

The Range Rover also benefits from Low Traction Launch, which helps exploit all available traction when pulling away on low traction surfaces, and available All-Terrain Progress Control (ATPC), which is designed to maintain a low crawl speed to help the vehicle negotiate rough terrain3. When crossing water, the Range Rover is as capable as customers would imagine, with a maximum wading depth of 35.4-inches (900mm).

When cruising at sustained speeds above 65mph (105km/h)4, the suspension automatically lowers the body by 0.6-inches (15mm) to help reduce drag. At a standstill, Access Height lowers the vehicle by up to 2-inches (50mm) to aid ingress and egress of the vehicle. This feature can also lock the suspension at this low level, enabling the Range Rover to travel at speeds of up to 25mph (40km/h)4 in locations with restricted height, such as multi-story parking lots3.

The SUV’s ride height can also be increased with two elevated suspension height settings. Off-Road Ride Height 1 lifts the vehicle by as much as 1.6-inches (40mm) at speeds of up to 50mph (80km/h)4, while Off-Road Ride Height 2 raises the body by 3-inches (75mm) at speeds of up to 31mph (50km/h)4 for a maximum ground clearance of 11.7-inches (297mm)3.

For towing and loading, owners can control the height of the vehicle’s rear, which can be lowered by as much as 2.4-inches (60mm) for improved loading or raised by 3.5-inches (90mm) to assist in the hitching of trailers when stationary, using controls at the side of the rear loadspace.

The Range Rover also benefits from available Advanced Tow Assist, which is designed to allow drivers to use the central touchscreen and rotary Terrain Response® 2 selector to steer the vehicle when reversing3.

TECHNOLOGY

From its intuitive touchscreen infotainment to the comprehensive range of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems, the golden anniversary Range Rover continues the tradition of pioneering technology that has been part of the Range Rover story for 50 years.

Enhanced smartphone connectivity is available as standard with Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ available while the embedded Spotify app gives customers instant access to more than 50 million tracks and more than 700,000 podcasts2.

“For five decades the Range Rover has been a technological pioneer, introducing a series of innovations to the mainstream – it was the first SUV to use ABS anti-lock brakes, the first to feature automatic electronic air suspension and the world’s first all-aluminum SUV,” said Alex Heslop, Director, Electronics and Software, Jaguar Land Rover. “The Range Rover is more connected than ever, giving drivers and passengers the latest in comfort, safety and convenience features in a sophisticated luxury SUV.”

Developed with Spotify, the new embedded app is integrated with the Touch Pro Duo infotainment system so customers can enjoy their favorite playlists without even connecting their smartphone. Through the Spotify Connect feature, playback can resume from any other device when customers get into their car – from just where they left off for a seamless listening experience2.

The music app is accessed via the Touch Pro Duo infotainment, which features two high-definition 10-inch touchscreens at the center of the beautifully crafted cabin. The system combines physical controls and an elegant digital interface to deliver a connected driving experience. Touch Pro Duo allows the driver or front passenger to dual-task, keeping mapping information displayed on the upper touchscreen while providing easy access to further features on the secondary lower display2.

The upper screen on the central console can be angled to help counter glare and improve visibility while the fixed lower 10-inch display is the control panel for managing functional tasks including climate control, seat and vehicle settings. The intuitive Dynamic Dials allow drivers and passengers to control the climate control and heated and cooled seats quickly and easily on the move2.

Ahead of the driver, the Interactive Driver Display presents a range information on its 12-inch high resolution screen. In addition, the available next-generation Head-Up Display (HUD) system uses a 10-inch full-color projection to provide key information to the driver including, vehicle speed, navigation directions, speed limits and Advanced Driver Assistance system information can be displayed. The full-color image is generated using four super-bright LEDs and a high resolution TFT LCD screen3.

With essential information directly in the driver’s field of view, the Range Rover puts control at owner’s fingertips on the steering wheel, featuring intuitive capacitive switches with dynamic illuminated icons. Drivers have access to the full instrument cluster, including media playback, phone and cruise control2.

Passengers in the Range Rover have access to up to 17 electrical sockets ranging from USB plugs, HDMI connectors, 12V and 110V charging points, which are integrated discretely throughout the cabin. Customers can also specify the luxury SUV with 10-inch rear seat entertainment touchscreens for passengers in the second row. Connectivity is equally generous, with provision for up to eight 4G Wi-Fi connections, making the Range Rover a mobile technology hub5.

2021 Range Rover models can also be specified with one of three powerful Meridian™ audio systems, ranging from 380W or 825W Surround Systems to the flagship 1700W Signature Sound System, providing 13, 19, and 29 speakers respectively in addition to a dual-channel subwoofer.

A range of Advanced Driver Assistance technologies are equipped standard across all trims including, Rear Camera, Lane Departure Warning, Emergency Braking6, Front and Rear Park Distance Control, and Cruise Control with Speed Limiter3.

Customers can also choose from five driving packs which add further technologies:

Drive Pack : Blind Spot Monitor, Driver Condition Monitor, Traffic Sign Recognition and Adaptive Speed Limiter 3 (standard on HSE and above trims)

: Blind Spot Monitor, Driver Condition Monitor, Traffic Sign Recognition and Adaptive Speed Limiter (standard on HSE and above trims) Drive Pro Pack : Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop & Go, High Speed Emergency Braking 6 , Blind Spot Assist, Lane Keep Assist, Driver Condition Monitor, Traffic Sign Recognition and Adaptive Speed Limiter 3 (standard on HSE Westminster Edition and above trims)

: Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop & Go, High Speed Emergency Braking , Blind Spot Assist, Lane Keep Assist, Driver Condition Monitor, Traffic Sign Recognition and Adaptive Speed Limiter (standard on HSE Westminster Edition and above trims) Park Pack : 360-degree Parking Aid, Rear Traffic Monitor and Clear Exit Monitor 3 (standard on HSE and above trims)

: 360-degree Parking Aid, Rear Traffic Monitor and Clear Exit Monitor (standard on HSE and above trims) Park Pro Pack : Includes all of the Park Pack features, in addition to Park Assist – a suite of advanced technologies designed to assist with parallel and perpendicular parking 3 (standard on Autobiography and above trims)

: Includes all of the Park Pack features, in addition to Park Assist – a suite of advanced technologies designed to assist with parallel and perpendicular parking (standard on Autobiography and above trims) Driver Assist Pack: Consolidates all of the features within the Drive Pro and Park Pro packs, with the addition of Adaptive Cruise Control with Steering Assist. While the driver is required to keep both hands on the steering wheel, this system is designed to work with the driver to help keep the vehicle centered in the lane by applying moderate steering inputs when traveling up to speeds of 112mph (180km/h)3,4 (standard on Autobiography and above trims)

POWERTRAIN

The Range Rover can be fitted with a variety of four-, six- and eight-cylinder gasoline and diesel engines, including mild hybrid and plug-in hybrid options.

The mild hybrid 3.0-liter inline six-cylinder gasoline engine is available in 355hp and 395hp outputs, while the most powerful Range Rover models feature the brand’s 5.0-liter supercharged V8 gasoline engine, in a choice of 518hp and 557hp outputs. The 557hp is capable of acceleration from 0-60mph in as little as 5.1 seconds (0-100km/h in 5.4 seconds)4, with an electronically-limited top speed of 130mph4 and delivers a blend of performance, comfort and refinement.

A powerful 3.0-liter turbocharged V6 diesel engine is available exclusively in the Range Rover HSE, delivering 254hp and 443 lb ft of torque.

The P400e plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) powertrain combines an advanced 296hp (221kW) turbocharged four-cylinder Ingenium gasoline engine with an 114hp (105kW) electric motor, for a combined power output of 398hp (297kW). With 472 lb ft of torque, it blends dynamic and sustainable performance with traditional Range Rover capability, comfort and refinement – the P400e accelerates from 0-60mph in 6.4 seconds (0-100km/h in 6.8 seconds)4 and achieves an electronically-limited top speed of 137mph4.

The combination of Ingenium gasoline and electric power can be used in two driving modes: Parallel Hybrid mode (the default driving mode) and EV (Electric Vehicle) mode.

Parallel Hybrid mode comes with two charge-management features. Predictive Energy Optimization helps to make the most of both power sources and is activated when the driver enters a destination into the navigation system2. By analyzing the traffic, gradient of the route and whether it is urban or rural, the PHEV system is designed to seamlessly combine electric and Ingenium gasoline engine power.

The driver-selectable SAVE mode is accessed through the central touchscreen and maintains battery charge at the point of activation2. At this point, the vehicle will only use the electric motor once it has replenished enough energy via charging or regenerative braking, allowing customers to conserve electric power to be used on a specific part of their journey.

In EV mode, the P400e can be driven with zero tailpipe emissions. This driving mode is selected manually using a button on the console and gives the PHEV model an electric-only top speed of 85mph (137km/h)4.

The 7kW on-board recharging socket is hidden behind the Land Rover badge on the right of the grille, while the 13.1kWh prismatic cell lithium-ion battery is mounted at the rear, beneath the trunk floor.

All Range Rover PHEV models feature a Mode 3 charging cable as standard. All full charge from a 220V/32Amp dedicated charger using a Mode 3 cable can be achieved in as little as 2 hours 45 minutes7.

Timed charging is also available via the SUV’s infotainment system, which allows owners to choose the most appropriate time to begin charging – perfect for customers who want to plug in when they return home, but wait to top up the battery until later off-peak hours.

Customers can use the InControl smartphone app to monitor the charge status wherever they are, receiving alerts if there is an error or if the cable has been removed. Alternatively, illuminated bars either side of the charging socket provide a quick and simple visual indication of the charging status.

The operation of the PHEV powertrain is supported by an advanced eight-speed automatic transmission, which features lightweight construction and delivers the supreme refinement and assured responses expected from the Range Rover. The transmission is designed to adapt to individual driving styles, so dynamic driving is automatically accompanied by more prompt gear changes.

Jaguar Land Rover has focused on reducing the environmental impact of its vehicles and operations. This has included reducing the CO 2 emissions from building each car by 46 percent compared to 2007 levels, and the purchase of zero-carbon electricity for all UK-based operations.

Jaguar Land Rover is also working with the Carbon Trust across its UK manufacturing and production sites to improve efficiency and reduce emissions.

SV: THE PINNACLE OF RANGE ROVER

Since 2014 the expert engineers and craftsmen and women at Special Vehicle Operations have designed and produced the fastest, most luxurious and most exclusive Range Rover models in the flagship SUV’s 50-year history. The elevated luxury, performance and capability of the SV family represent the pinnacle of Range Rover development. For customers who want elevated refinement and performance, the Land Rover Special Vehicle Operations family includes the 2021 Range Rover SVAutobiography, SVAutobiography Dynamic and new SVAutobiography Dynamic Black Edition.

Powered by a 5.0-liter supercharged V8 gasoline engine producing 557hp and 516 lb ft of torque, the driver-focused Range Rover SVAutobiography Dynamic delivers the ultimate combination of performance and comfort through revised geometry and chassis calibration.

SV engineers revised suspension components including knuckles, links, springs and dampers to give more immediate responses to driver inputs. A 0.3-inch (8mm) lower ride height improves on-road handling and feedback without compromising all-terrain performance.

The Range Rover SVAutobiography Dynamic is available exclusively in standard wheelbase configuration. Distinguishing interior features include branded tread plates, rotary controls featuring knurled details, and the SVAutobiography Dynamic logo on the digital instrument graphics and center console.

New for 2021,the Range Rover SVAutobiography Dynamic Black Edition combines Santorini Black Metallic paintwork with Narvik Black gloss on the mesh grille, front bumper and lower air intake finisher to give the purposeful 557hp model a stealthy appearance.

Modified side and rear accents get the same treatment while 22-inch Gloss Black forged wheels reveal Black brake calipers. The rear bumper also features integrated metal tailpipe finishers. Inside, the SVAutobiography Dynamic Black Edition specification is fitted standard with Ebony Quilted Perforated Semi-Aniline leather with Pimento stitching.

The Land Rover SV personalization service allows customers to make bespoke commissions working directly with a Land Rover designer. Click here for details.

(MAHWAH, N.J.) – July 14, 2020 – The Range Rover Sport – Land Rover’s most dynamic model ever – has gained two new special edition models, a suite of new personalization options and improved Cabin Air Ionization technology for 2021 model year to enhance the appeal of the luxury performance SUV.

U.S. MODELS AND MSRP1

Trim Level Powertrain MSRP1 Range Rover Sport SE Mild Hybrid 3.0L Turbocharged Ingenium I6 Gas (355hp / 365 lb ft) $69,500 Range Rover Sport HSE Silver Edition Mild Hybrid 3.0L Turbocharged Ingenium I6 Gas (355hp / 365 lb ft) $78,500 Range Rover Sport HSE Silver Edition 3.0L Turbocharged V6 Diesel (254hp / 443 lb ft) $79,500 Range Rover Sport P400e HSE Silver Edition Plug-in Hybrid 2.0L Turbocharged Ingenium I4 Gas (398hp / 472 lb ft) $83,000 Range Rover Sport HST Mild Hybrid 3.0L Turbocharged Ingenium I6 Gas (395hp / 406 lb ft) $84,000 Range Rover Sport HSE Dynamic 5.0L Supercharged V8 Gas (518hp / 461 lb ft) $87,500 Range Rover Sport P400e Autobiography Plug-in Hybrid 2.0L Turbocharged Ingenium I4 Gas (398hp / 472 lb ft) $90,000 Range Rover Sport P525 Autobiography 5.0L Supercharged V8 Gas (518hp / 461 lb ft) $98,500 Range Rover Sport SVR 5.0L Supercharged V8 Gas (575hp / 516 lb ft) $115,500 Range Rover Sport SVR Carbon Edition 5.0L Supercharged V8 Gas (575hp / 516 lb ft) $130,000

DESIGN

“The Range Rover Sport is a unique statement of performance with an assertive and powerful design,” said Prof Gerry McGovern OBE, Land Rover Chief Creative Officer. “Its refined appearance speaks to the modernity of the Range Rover family, while a series of unique aesthetic touches mark out its sporting nature. This is an SUV that demands your attention.”

For 2021 model year, a duo of high specification special edition models distinguishes the Range Rover Sport – the HSE Silver Edition and SVR Carbon Edition. Customers benefit from even greater choice with this combination of desirable new exterior and interior finishes.

The exterior design underlines its dynamic character with trademark Range Rover Sport proportions and purposeful details. The lights and slimline grille blend seamlessly into a clean, single surface, while the front bumper design creates a planted, ground-hugging aesthetic that is designed optimizes airflow for enhanced cooling. Assertive fender vents catch the eye.

The distinctive slotted spoiler profile at the rear complements the vehicle’s clean, reductive design, while significantly reducing the accumulation of dirt on the rear windscreen.

A suite of alloy wheel options underpin Range Rover Sport’s characterful and powerful stance. The 19, 20, 21 and 22-inch designs are available with Silver, Dark Grey, Gloss Black, Diamond Turned or Satin Polish finish.

A variety metallic paint finishes are available for 2021, with new Hakuba Silver replacing Indus Silver, while Lantau Bronze is offered for the first time.

The SV Premium Palette paint color range, which makes lustrous colors and Satin finishes available to all Range Rover Sport customers, has been refreshed for 2021 with eight new colors: Tourmaline Brown, Amethyst Grey-Purple, Petrolix Blue, Sunset Gold, Constellation Blue, Icy White, Ionian Silver, and Sanguinello Orange.

HSE Silver Edition

The new HSE Silver Edition features a Shadow Atlas finish on the front grille surround, hood vent inserts, door handles, and Range Rover lettering on the hood and tailgate. Distinctive 21-inch five split-spoke Gloss Black alloy wheels feature a contrast Diamond Turned finish.

The HSE Silver comes with a full selection of exterior color options, including Fuji White, Santorini Black, Firenze Red, Eiger Grey, Lantau Bronze, Hakuba Silver and Carpathian Grey. Inside, customers can choose from several luxurious and sporting color options with Grand Black veneer.

SVR Carbon Edition

For high-performance customers, the SVR Carbon Edition provides a more aggressive take on the flagship of the Range Rover Sport family with extensive carbon fiber detailing. New for 2021, theSVRCarbon Edition features an exposed carbon fiber hood center section, front bumper insert surrounds, main grille and vent surrounds, as well as a range of other carbon fiber exterior design details, carbon fiber interior trim finishers, a carbon fiber engine cover and 22-inch Gloss Black forged alloy wheels.

Premium Black Pack

For 2021, the Range Rover Sport P525 HSE Dynamic introduces expanded personalization options with the new Premium Black Pack. Exclusive to V8 P525 HSE Dynamic models, it features Gloss Black detailing to the hood and tailgate lettering, grille mesh and surround, fender and hood vent surrounds and mirror caps, Black contrast roof, complimented by a choice of Gloss Black 21 or 22-inch wheels to give the Range Rover Sport extra road presence. Inside, the Premium Black Pack features an Ebony interior with Ebony headliner and Grand Black veneer.

Refined Interior

The refined design and purposeful character of the Range Rover Sport continues inside, with clean lines, a confidence-inspiring driving position and intuitive control, complete with an advanced Touch Pro Duo infotainment system.

SE models feature standard grained leather upholstery with 14-way adjustable front seats, while HSE Silver Edition, HST, HSE Dynamic models are fitted with Windsor leather 16-way adjustable front seats. Luxurious Semi-Aniline leather 22-way adjustable front seats provide enhanced refinement in Autobiography models.

“This emotional engaging interior is accentuated by clean uncluttered lines giving the feeling of inner strength,” said Chief Creative Officer, Professor Gerry McGovern. “The sports command driving position allows the driver to enjoy the vehicle’s agility, whilst the seamlessly integrated Touch Pro Duo infotainment system reduces the visual clutter making it an intuitive and user-friendly environment.”

Configurable Ambient Lighting, offered standard on HSE Silver Edition, Autobiography, SVR and SVR Carbon Edition models, highlights key elements of the cabin with as many as 10 color options available. The atmospheric setup bathes the footwells, sections of the doors and other parts of the interior in light, creating an even more relaxing cabin.

Passengers also benefit from a series of flexible storage solutions, typified by cup holders that stow away to reveal a deep 0.85 gallon (3.2 liter) storage area in the center console with dedicated USB charging ports.

In addition, the 2.1 gallon (7.8 liter) console storage has a double-level hinged tray when open. Customers can specify a cooler compartment at no cost on HST and above models, or an optional refrigerator in the front center console capable of holding up to four 16.9 fl oz (500ml) bottles and chilling to 41°F (5°C).

The available Cabin Air Ionization system, by Nanoe™, is designed improve air quality inside the vehicle. The system uses nano-sized charged water particles that decompose harmful substances to help cleanse the air. Enhanced for 2021, Cabin Air Ionization with PM2.5 is able to remove small particulates less than 2.5 micrometers.

CAPABILITY

The 2021 Range Rover Sport delivers an engaging drive across a variety of terrains and conditions. With an advanced suspension system that combines poise and stability with exceptional ride quality, plus an advanced four wheel drive system with available Terrain Response® 2, the Land Rover luxury performance SUV is a confidence-inspiring drive3.

The Range Rover Sport was the first SUV in its class with an all-aluminum body structure. It is 39 percent lighter than a steel equivalent and was subjected to extensive development.

Multi-dimensional optimization tools were used to minimize weight while simultaneously delivering stiffness and refinement. Advanced aerodynamics help the body cut through the air with precision, resulting in a drag coefficient as low as 0.34.

All-Terrain Capability

The Range Rover Sport features available Land Rover Terrain Response® 2 technology, which is tuned to intelligently distribute torque to all four wheels to suit the conditions3.

Comfort mode calibrates settings to optimize ride comfort, while the Dynamic setting delivers a more responsive driving experience. The Grass/Gravel/Snow, Mud and Ruts, Sand, Rock Crawl and Eco settings fine-tune the steering, throttle, suspension and gearbox to suit each surface while Auto mode is designed to select the most appropriate setting automatically3.

Eco mode provides drivers with instantaneous feedback and guidance on driving more efficiently. It softens the throttle pedal response, modifies the transmission’s shift pattern and switches off heating for the door mirrors, steering wheel and seats3.

The Range Rover Sport benefits from Low Traction Launch, which helps exploit all available traction when pulling away on low traction surfaces, and available All-Terrain Progress Control (ATPC), which is designed to maintain a low crawl speed to help the vehicle negotiate rough terrain3. Hill Descent Control3 is equipped standard, while a ground clearance of up to 10.9-inches (278mm) and a maximum wading depth of 33.5-inches (850mm) further elevate the vehicle’s capability.

Alongside the suite of electronic all-terrain technologies, the SUV’s four-wheel-drive capability is managed by a transfer case design. This has a smart actuator in place of a separate motor and ECU, resulting in a 3.3 lb (1.5kg) weight reduction. It is controlled through a multi-plate clutch. Together with the bevel gear center differential it provides a 50:50 torque split3.

The clutch uses wheel slip information from a range of sensors to distribute torque evenly between all four wheels, while a ‘shift on the move’ system allows drivers to switch between high and low gears at up to 37mph (60km/h)4. An available Active Rear Locking Differential can also be optimized for cornering stability and traction3.

A lighter single-speed transfer box and Torsen differential setup is also available on select models, providing a 42:58 torque split and on-road performance and agility3.

Chassis and Suspension

The fully independent suspension features a wide-spaced double wishbone setup at the front and an advanced integral link layout at the rear.

All Range Rover Sport models come with intelligent four-corner air suspension. When cruising at 65mph (105km/h)4 and above, the vehicle automatically lowers by 0.6-inch (15mm) to help reduce drag. Access Height lowers the vehicle by up to 2-inches (50mm) to aid loading and customers can lock the suspension at this level, at speeds below 25mph (40km/h)4, for driving in locations with restricted height, such as multi-story parking lots3.

The SUV’s ride height can also be increased with two height options. Off-Road Ride Height 13 lifts the vehicle by as much as 1.4-inches (35mm) at speeds of up to 50mph (80km/h)4, while Off-Road Ride Height 23 raises the body by 2.6-inches (65mm) at speeds of up to 31mph (50km/h)4.

For towing and loading, owners can control the height of the vehicle’s rear, which can be lowered by as much as 2-inches (50mm) for improved loading, or raised by 3.1-inches (80mm) to assist in the hitching of trailers when stationary, using controls at the side of the rear loadspace.

Advanced Tow Assist

The Range Rover Sport also benefits from available Advanced Tow Assist, which is designed to allow drivers to use the central touchscreen and rotary Terrain Response® 2 selector to steer the vehicle when reversing. The path of the trailer is projected on the central touchscreen from the reversing camera. Rotating the controller intuitively steers the trailer in the direction indicated by the guidelines on the screen3.

TECHNOLOGY

The Range Rover Sport features the Touch Pro Duo infotainment, voice recognition and extensive connectivity options, including Apple CarPlay®, Android Auto™ and an embedded Spotify app for access to millions of songs and podcasts2.

A full suite of safety and driver assistance technologies is available, including a choice of Driver Assist and Drive Pro packs, plus Park and Park Pro packs. A configurable Interactive Driver Display and Head Up Display consolidate the range of technology features in the Range Rover Sport3.

Two high-definition 10-inch Touch Pro Duo touchscreens form the centerpiece of the minimalist cabin. The intuitive infotainment system combines finely engineered physical controls and a beautiful digital interface to deliver a truly connected driving experience2.

The twin touchscreens provide clarity and ease of use, with familiar tap, swipe and pinch-to-zoom control gestures on the upper screen. Customers can create shortcuts to preferred features on the customizable home screen2.

Touch Pro Duo can dual-task, keeping maps on the upper touchscreen while providing easy access to further features on the lower display. By dividing information and controls logically between the two, the Range Rover Sport achieves an intuitive user experience where vital information remains in the driver’s view2.

The upper screen can be angled to help counter glare and improve visibility. The fixed lower display manages more functional tasks such as climate control and seat and vehicle settings – including Terrain Response® and Terrain Response 2® functions2.

Two rotary Dynamic Dials within the lower screen are key to its design, controlling the cabin temperature, fan speed, seat climate and massage functions2.

“With so much innovative technology integrated throughout the cabin, the Range Rover Sport is a haven for both passengers and driver,” said Nick Collins, Vehicle Line Director, Jaguar Land Rover. “Whether you’re behind the wheel using the advanced driver information screens or in the back charging your phone or logged onto the 4G Wi-Fi, this is a vehicle that really connects with its occupants.”

The 12-inch Interactive Driver Display includes dual dial, single dial and extended mode views. Other frequently used features – including phone, navigation and media – can be managed here to fully personalize the display in front of the driver2.

In addition, the Head-Up Display puts vital information within the driver’s line of sight using a 10-inch full-color projection. It presents essential information on the windscreen, keeping vehicle speed and navigation directions, adaptive cruise control settings and advanced driver assistance alerts in view3.

The steering wheel features intuitive capacitive switches and dynamic illuminated icons that make operating the SUV’s features simpler. By only allowing the driver to adjust elements specifically related to the infotainment media being used, the switches provide increased functionality while maintaining the minimalist quality of the interior and enhancing the driving experience2.

The switches provide full control of the instrument cluster, with media, phone, cruise control and heated steering wheel settings, plus a dedicated shortcut button to a feature of the driver’s choosing. The capacitive ‘wheel’ also allows users to accurately scroll through menus by finger or thumb2.

A 10-inch rear seat entertainment touchscreen can be specified for passengers in the second row. And with up to 14 connection points throughout the cabin, the Range Rover Sport is perfectly equipped as a mobile workspace and entertainment hub. USB, HDMI and 12V connections are found in the front console storage, while there is a 12V socket in the glove box. For rear passengers, there is 12V charging, as well as available 110V domestic plug socket, USB and HDMI connections.

There is also provision for 4G Wi-Fi connections for up to eight devices, which ensures continuous connectivity on the move for driver and passengers. Integrated Spotify functionality allows users access to more than 50 million tracks and 700,000 podcasts straight through the upper touchscreen without the need for a cable. And with Spotify Connect, playback is automatically resumed in the car if it was previously playing on another device, in the house for example5.

The Touch Pro Duo system is compatible with both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as standard across all Range Rover Sport models2.

All Range Rover Sport audio systems have been designed with meticulous attention to detail and a focus on finding the optimum position for every speaker. Three systems developed with renowned British audio experts Meridian™ are available on the Range Rover Sport. These include the 380W, 825W surround or 1,700W Signature systems, with 13, 19 and 23 speakers respectively – each including a dual-channel subwoofer. The 1,700W Signature system benefits from four speakers in the vehicle headliner to deliver three-dimensional sound quality.

Activity Key

For extra convenience, the innovative Land Rover Activity Key wristband is available, allowing customers to lock and unlock the vehicle without using the standard key fob. Perfect for runners, swimmers or cyclists who don’t want to carry a traditional key while exercising, the durable Activity Key is fully waterproof to depths of 59ft (18m) and is designed to withstand temperatures ranging from -58°F to 257°F (-50°C to +125°C).

Advanced Driver Assistance Technologies

A range of Advanced Driver Assistance technologies are equipped standard across all trims including, Rear View Camera, Lane Keep Assist, Front and Rear Parking Aid, Cruise Control with Speed Limiter, and Emergency Braking3,6.

Customers can choose from five driving packs which add further technologies:

Drive Pack : Blind Spot Monitor with Closing Vehicle Sensing, Driver Condition Monitor, Traffic Sign Recognition and Adaptive Speed Limiter 3 (standard on HSE Silver Edition and above trims)

: Blind Spot Monitor with Closing Vehicle Sensing, Driver Condition Monitor, Traffic Sign Recognition and Adaptive Speed Limiter (standard on HSE Silver Edition and above trims) Drive Pro Pack : Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop & Go, High Speed Emergency Braking 6 , Blind Spot Assist, Lane Keep Assist, Driver Condition Monitor, Traffic Sign Recognition and Adaptive Speed Limiter 3

: Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop & Go, High Speed Emergency Braking , Blind Spot Assist, Lane Keep Assist, Driver Condition Monitor, Traffic Sign Recognition and Adaptive Speed Limiter Park Pack : 360-degree Parking Aid, Rear Traffic Monitor and Clear Exit Monitor 3 (standard on HSE Silver Edition and above trims)

: 360-degree Parking Aid, Rear Traffic Monitor and Clear Exit Monitor (standard on HSE Silver Edition and above trims) Park Pro Pack : Includes all of the Park Pack features, in addition to Park Assist – a suite of advanced technologies designed to assist with parallel and perpendicular parking 3

: Includes all of the Park Pack features, in addition to Park Assist – a suite of advanced technologies designed to assist with parallel and perpendicular parking Driver Assist Pack: Consolidates all of the features within the Drive Pro and Park Pro packs, with the addition of 360-degree Surround Camera (standard on Autobiography and SVR models) and Adaptive Cruise Control with Steering Assist. While the driver is required to keep both hands on the steering wheel, this system is designed to work with the driver to help keep the vehicle centered in the lane by applying moderate steering inputs when traveling up to speeds of 112mph (180km/h)3,4

All 2021 Range Rover Sport models can also be specified with Blind Spot Assist with Close Vehicle Sensing as a standalone option3.

POWERTRAIN

The Range Rover Sport can be specified with four-, six- and eight-cylinder gasoline and diesel engines, including mild hybrid and plug-in hybrid options.

Available with 355hp and 395hp outputs, the mild hybrid 3.0-liter Ingenium inline six-cylinder gasoline powertrain is responsive and refined. Advanced mild hybrid technology, an electric supercharger, twin scroll turbocharger and Continuous Variable Valve Lift all contribute to its impressive performance.

A 3.0-liter turbocharged V6 diesel engine is available exclusively in the Range Rover Sport HSE Silver Edition, delivering 254hp and 443 lb ft of torque.

The 5.0-liter V8 supercharged gasoline engine provides performance with 518hp and 461 lb ft of torque – enough to power HSE Dynamic and P525 Autobiography models from 0-60mph in 5.0 seconds (0-100km/h in 5.3 seconds)4. This gives customers the option of a high performance Range Rover Sport in an understated package. The flagship 575hp engine is reserved for the Range Rover Sport SVR and SVR Carbon Edition, which is produced by Land Rover Special Vehicle Operations.

P400e Plug-In Hybrid

Available on HSE Silver Edition and Autobiography models, the P400e plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) powertrain combines an advanced 296hp (221kW) turbocharged four-cylinder Ingenium gasoline engine with an 114hp (105kW) electric motor, for a combined power output of 398hp (297kW). With 472 lb ft of torque, it blends dynamic and sustainable performance with capability, comfort and refinement – the P400e accelerates from 0-60mph in 6.3 seconds (0-100km/h in 6.7 seconds)4 and achieves an electronically-limited top speed of 137mph4.

The combination of Ingenium gasoline and electric power can be used in two driving modes: Parallel Hybrid mode (the default driving mode) and EV (Electric Vehicle) mode.

Parallel Hybrid mode comes with two charge-management features. Predictive Energy Optimization helps to make the most of both power sources and is activated when the driver enters a destination into the navigation system2. By analyzing the traffic, gradient of the route and whether it is urban or rural, the PHEV system is designed to seamlessly combine electric and Ingenium gasoline engine power.

The driver-selectable SAVE mode is accessed through the central touchscreen and maintains battery charge at the point of activation2. At this point, the vehicle will only use the electric motor once it has replenished enough energy via charging or regenerative braking, allowing customers to conserve electric power to be used on a specific part of their journey.

In EV mode, the P400e can be driven with zero tailpipe emissions. This driving mode is selected manually using a button on the console and gives the PHEV model an electric-only top speed of 85mph (137km/h)4.

“Range Rover Sport’s PHEV technology has broadened the appeal of our performance SUV,” said Nick Collins, Vehicle Line Director. “Whisper-quiet in EV mode, it brings serenity to the driving experience and the transition to combined power is seamless, delivering an addictive boost at the top end.”

The access point for 7kW on-board recharging socket is hidden behind the Land Rover badge on the right of the grille, while the 13.1kWh prismatic cell lithium-ion battery is mounted at the rear, beneath the cargo floor.

Timed charging is also available via the SUV’s infotainment system, which allows owners to choose the most appropriate time to begin charging – perfect for customers who want to plug in when they return home, but wait to top up the battery until later during off-peak hours.

Owners use the InControl smartphone app to monitor the charge status wherever they are, receiving alerts if there is an error or if the cable has been removed. Alternatively, illuminated bars either side of the charging socket provide a quick and simple visual indication of the charging status.

RANGE ROVER SPORT SVR & SVR CARBON EDITION

The SVR Carbon Edition joins the latest Range Rover Sport lineup for 2021, providing a more aggressive take on the high performance flagship with extensive carbon fiber detailing.

Visible carbon fiber elements include the exposed center section of the Carbon Fiber hood with integrated cooling vents, the front bumper insert surrounds, main grille and fender vent surrounds, mirror covers and tailgate finisher. There are extended carbon trim finishers on the SVR-branded steering wheel and a carbon fiber engine cover.

Distinctive 22-inch five split-spoke lightweight alloy wheels finished in Gloss Black complete the Range Rover Sport SVR Carbon Edition specification.

Fastest Land Rover Ever Produced

The Range Rover Sport SVR is the fastest, most powerful Land Rover ever produced. Designed, engineered and developed by Special Vehicle Operations, the luxury performance SUV is hand-finished in Coventry, UK.

Under the hood, the 5.0-liter supercharged V8 gasoline engine – the most powerful in Land Rover brand history – produces 575hp and generates 516 lb ft of torque. That’s enough to power the Range Rover Sport SVR from 0-60mph in 4.3 seconds (0-100km/h in 4.5 seconds)4 and to an electronically-limited top speed of 176mph (283km/h)4.

Coupled with bespoke enhancements to the chassis, the SVR delivers more dynamic handling without compromising traditional Range Rover comfort or all-terrain capability. The engineers at Land Rover Special Vehicle Operations focused on controlling pitch under heavy acceleration and braking, and the damping hardware is tuned to help optimize turn-in, mid-corner grip and body control3.

Distinctive Powerful Aesthetic

The reprofiled front bumper design lends the SVR an assertive appearance, with vents designed to improve brake cooling. The performance brake pads and discs provide enhanced performance at higher temperatures, ensuring the braking system is more resistant to fade during dynamic driving3.

Body-colored detailing at the rear and an SVR badge in place of the Land Rover oval also help to identify the Range Rover Sport SVR.

Inside, supportive lightweight SVR Performance seats create an athletic silhouette and provide comfort on long journeys. They also deliver a 66 lb (30kg) weight saving over the standard Range Rover Sport seat designs and are heated front and rear as standard.

Finished in luxurious perforated Windsor leather, the SVR Performance seats reflect the vehicle’s status as the ultimate high performance Land Rover luxury SUV. Seat backs finished in satin black with an embossed SVR logo on the headrests also deliver heightened exclusivity. The supportive seats also create more rear legroom and the impression of a cosseting four-seat interior, while retaining flexible five-seat capability.

Continuing the high performance theme, sound quality comes from a 19-speaker Meridian™ Surround Sound System, which combines 825 watts, a dual-channel subwoofer and Trifield™ technology for a thrilling personal sound experience in every seat.