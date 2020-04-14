2020 Land Rover Range Rover HSE P400e: Pros And Cons

A good option with a limited customer base.

As the march toward electrification continues, a wave of new hybrid and battery-powered technology is finding its way into a larger swath of vehicles. Exhibit E: a plug-in-hybrid Range Rover.

It looks like a Range Rover, drives like a Range Rover, and can do just about everything its gas-only siblings can do. What sets it apart from the pack, though, is the EPA-rated 19 miles of electric-only range, something the 2020 Land Rover Range Rover P400e’s siblings certainly can’t do.

Home On The Range:

Is that seemingly small EV-only range worth the $5,000 premium the plug-in commands over the base Range Rover? For some, yes. The ideal customer for this model has a very short daily work commute and still desires all of the pleasantries and capabilities that you get when buying a Range Rover. Regardless of who buys it, the Range Rover P400e is a well-executed take on a decidedly non-traditional plug-in candidate. There’s a lot to like here, but not enough to get everyone on board.

2020 Land Rover Range Rover HSE P400e

Engine Turbocharged 2.0-Liter I4
Motor Single Permanent-Magnet
Output 398 Horsepower / 472 Pound-Feet
Transmission Eight-Speed Automatic
Drive Type Four-Wheel Drive
Battery 13.1 kWh Lithium-Ion
Efficiency 42 MPGe Combined / 19 MPG Combined
EV Range 19 Miles
Weight 5,515 Pounds
Seating Capacity 5
Towing 5,511 Pounds
Cargo Volume 21.1 / 59.0 Cubic-Feet
Base Price $95,950