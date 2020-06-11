Performance & Handling ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ 9/10

The 550-horsepower Velar SVAutobiography is an absolute riot. It rockets off the line with urgency – the tweaked all-wheel-drive system now sends up to 100 percent of power to the rear wheels. The Range Rover hits 60 miles per hour in 4.3 seconds and a top speed of 170. It's no more powerful than the F-Pace SVR with the same engine, and only two-tenths of a second slower to 60, but the Velar feels just as quick. This thing is just stupid fast.

The SVAutobiography also gets a new Variable Active Exhaust system which not only sheds 15.6 pounds from the standard setup, but also helps the V8 belt out a sonorous sound under pressure. Second only to something like an SVR product, this Velar sounds ridiculously good with the gas pedal flat and the drive mode selector ticked to Dynamic.

Save Thousands On A New Land Rover Velar MSRP $ 50,975 MSRP $ 50,975 Save on average over $3,400 off MSRP* with

Motor1.com Car Buying Service SEE PRICING

Add to that firmer air springs and tweaked adaptive dampers and the Velar shows improvement in the handling department. It's still isn’t as sharp as something like a BMW X5 M or Audi SQ8, but the SVAutobiography has noticeably less body roll than its base sibling, a quicker turn-in, and better-weighted steering. Plus the brakes are much chunkier, growing from 13.8 inches to 15.5 inches in the front, and 12.8 inches to 15.6 inches in the rear – so this Velar stops as well as it goes.

And if you want to off-road the Velar SVAutobiography, you can. In theory. The SUV’s standard air suspension increases the Velar’s ride height by 1.7 inches in any of the three dedicated off-road modes (Rock, Crawl, and Sand), and there’s even a nifty front-facing camera for especially tricky trails. We used the front-facing camera once to circumnavigate street flooding, but with the optional 22-inch wheels and rubber band-thin Pirelli Scorpion Zero all-season tires (sized 265/45R-21), we dared not take the Velar off-road.