Rumors of Buick resurrecting the Grand National surfaced as the industry dug itself out of the Great Recession in the early 2010s. Now that crossovers, SUVs, and trucks have usurped sedans as the go-to vehicle type for many in the world, such a revival is pushed further to the edge of possibility. However, that hasn’t stopped wb.artist20 on Instagram from imagining what a new Buick Grand National would look like if the automaker made one today.

The modern-day Grand National is based on the Cadillac CT6 minus the rear doors and much of the Cadillac’s signature styling, especially at the front. The reworked fascia removes Cadillac’s sleek headlights and grille and replaces them with boxier units translated from the iconic Buick. The Cadillac’s taller front end makes fitting the Grand National’s signature face a bit challenging.

The extra real estate is filled with a larger lower bumper opening and below the headlights are triangular intakes. They look fake but could be used to feed air to the front brakes. The amber lights pushed low in the bumper on the original are present, too, pushed to the lower corners on the rendering. The deep-dish wheels are also similar, though the thicker rubber of the original adds some meatiness the modern-day interpretation lacks. At the rear, we can see a small trunk spoiler.

The Grand National was one of the few true American muscle cars to emerge from the 1980s – an era wrought with regulations that sapped downsized engines of power. It’s still popular today, commanding large sums of money whenever one sells, but Buick doesn’t build a modern-day equivalent. Instead, we have to resort to renderings to imagine such a possibility, and the one from wb.artist20 doesn’t disappoint. Sadly, we won’t see such a car from Buick anytime soon if consumers have their way.