Comic book toys are everywhere. DC and Marvel, while different in their approach, are Hollywood powerhouses. Superheroes have never been more present in pop culture, and it seems like every brand that can cash in, is. That’s why this Swarovski Crystal Batmobile, which i09 discovered, isn’t that surprising. The level of detail is exquisite, though expecting anything less than perfection from Swarovski would be a dire mistake.

The crystal, which measures nearly 6.0 inches (14.9 centimeters) long, 1.3 in. (3.4 cm) tall and 2.3 in. (6 cm) wide, commands a hefty price tag – $599. That’s not an easy price to swallow for something so fragile, but can you really put a price on fandom? Swarovski cut the Batmobile from jet black crystal, which features 473 facets.

The Batmobile Swarovski honored was the one from Tim Burton’s pair of Batman movies – 1989’s Batman and 1992’s Batman Returns. It’s a stunning re-creation of one of the more iconic Batmobiles that have graced the silver screen over the years. As i09 highlights, Swarovski points out that this is not a toy and is simply a decoration. A very expensive one you wouldn’t let a child tinker with.

Swarovski also sells a nearly 5.5-inch tall Batman for $599 if you wanted a complete set. However, we’d recommend buying the pair together. Batman and his Batmobile cost $1,050, which saves you $150 compared to buying the two separately. The Batman is just as detailed as the car, featuring 578 facets.

High-end “toys” aren’t new. Amalgam is one such company that also creates highly detailed scale models of a variety of cars. They, too, command high prices as well, but the company pays close attention to the details. In reality, the crystal Batmobile, and the Batman, and any other assortment of pricey scale-model cars, are decorations – and cool-looking ones at that.