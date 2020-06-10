The Instagram account actu.auto.fr has leaked seemingly official images of the previously spied Porsche Cayenne GTS, including the Coupe model, ahead of the brand unveiling the new variant of the crossover. The post also published info about the model. However, until Porsche releases any details, we can't be entirely sure about the accuracy of these specs.

The new Cayenne GTS allegedly uses a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 making 454 horsepower (338 kilowatts) and 457 pound-feet (620 Newton-meters) of torque that runs through an eight-speed automatic gearbox. With the optional Sport Chrono package, the GTS reaches 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in 4.5 seconds and a top speed of 168 mph (270 kph).

The GTS comes standard with the Sport Design package that adds black trim to the body. The company also adds tinted pieces for the headlight covers and taillights. Porsche fits a sports exhaust with a pair of pipes exiting out of each side of the rear. For the Cayenne Coupe GTS, there's an optional design that uses two oval-shaped outlets that come out near the center, and a diffuser flanks them.

Gallery: 2021 Porsche Cayenne Coupe GTS Leaked Images

9 Photos

Inside, Alcantara covers the center portions of the seats, console, door panels, and headliner. Red stitching and seatbelts add a bright color contrast.

The French report claims that the Cayenne GTS starts at €114,087 ($129,771 at current exchange rates) and the Coupe GTS goes for €118,490 ($134,779). There's no indication of when the GTS officially debuts or goes on sale. Given the details that this account is reporting and having the seemingly factory photos, expect the unveiling to be very soon. An arrival in showrooms before the end of the year seems likely.