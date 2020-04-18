Campervans in the 1960s are a thing and one of the popular models in that era, at least in the U.K., was the Bedford Dormobile. For the uninitiated, Bedfords are the British equivalent of Volkswagen Transporter, otherwise known as the Kombi, which is quite obvious with the styling, really.

The Dormobile was a motorhome conversion of the Vauxhall-based Bedford CA van manufactured by Martin Walter of Folkestone. The first Bedford Dormobile conversions first appeared in 1957 and they're pretty much complete with amenities like a sink, gas stove, and cupboards.

Gallery: 1961 Bedford Dormobile Up For Auction

24 Photos

Now, if you're looking for this rare British motorhome to add to your collection, you're in luck as one sample is up for auction on RM Sotheby's.

This particular sample up for sale is from 1961 but it's fully restored back to its glorious retro look. It looks pretty clean, judging by the images listed at RM Sotheby's. Even the interior has been restored like the vehicle just rolled out of showrooms. If you ask us, this should be a great buy. Just gander at it.

Even better, only a few samples of the Dormobile has been existing to this day, which makes it a pretty rare find, more so, something as clean as this one.

If you're interested, this 1961 Bedford Dormobile is up for auction for quite a while, so you still have time to decide. Just head on over to RM Sotheby's website and register in order to place your bid. There's just one problem, though – the vehicle is of course on right-hand-drive configuration, so there's that.