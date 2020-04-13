A leaked document recently offered some information about the powertrain range for the 2021 Ford F-150, but the folks at MotorTrend noticed something that we didn't. Where the paper lists the various body styles for the truck, it only shows one configuration for the F-150 Raptor: the four-door SuperCrew. This suggests that the SuperCab with tiny, swing-out door would no longer be available.

Ford doesn't specify deliveries of the Raptor as part of the F-Series lineup, let alone report deliveries by body style. Judging by the trucks for sale online, the CrewCab is vastly more popular than the SuperCrew. A cursory search within a 200-mile radius of Detroit, Michigan, shows 295 new Raptor SuperCabs for sale, versus 24 units of the SuperCab model.

Gallery: 2021 Ford F-150 engine lineup (not confirmed)

Given this massive disparity, it's understandable why Ford might decide to drop the SuperCab body from the Raptor lineup. If dealers are ordering so few units, then continuing to offer the model doesn't make much sense.

Gallery: 2019 Ford Raptor: First Drive

51 Photos

When asked if this report was accurate, Ford declined to offer any further information. "We don’t comment on future product speculation," spokesperson Dawn Mckenzie told Motor1.com.

Save Thousands On A New Ford F-150 MSRP $ 29,750 MSRP $ 29,750 Save on average over $3,400 off MSRP* with

Motor1.com Car Buying Service SEE PRICING

The document also divulged that the F-150 was getting a 3.0-liter diesel engine with an output listed as "TBD." This might indicate a power upgrade for the Power Stroke V6.

It also lists a new hybrid version of the 3.5-liter V6. Again, the power output is simply "TBD."

One other mystery regarding the VIN decoder is that it doesn't list the Raptor's high-output 3.5-liter twin-turbo V6 that makes 450 horsepower (336 kilowatts) and 510 pound-feet (692 Newton-meters) of torque. The omission is very weird and lacks a good explanation at this time.