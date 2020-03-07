Earlier this year, Fiat revealed mild-hybrid versions of the 500 and Panda small cars. While both models aren't available in the United States anymore, the European market will continue to enjoy the benefits of these small city cars, and now, with added benefits from a hybrid powertrain.

Lancia, of course, isn't about to be forgotten as its sole model, the Ypsilon, also gets a hybrid system. In case you aren't aware, the Ypsilon is highly based on the Fiat 500 in which it shares a lot of its components. The new hybrid model isn't an exception.

Gallery: Lancia Ypsilon Monogram

20 Photos

In fact, the Lancia Ypsilon Hybrid is mechanically identical to the new 500 and Panda hybrids. All three cars are powered by the FireFly 1.0-liter, three-cylinder gasoline engine that churns out 70 horsepower (51 kilowatts), coupled to a 12-volt BSG (belt-integrated starter generator) electric motor.

The electric motor draws power from a small lithium battery. According to Lancia, the Ypsilon Hybrid should reduce fuel consumption and emission by as much as 20 percent when compared to its non-hybrid counterpart.

The new Lancia Ypsilon Hybrid can now be configured on its Italian website where it's exclusively sold. There are three choices of powertrains: hybrid, gasoline plus LPG, and natural gas/gasoline. Interestingly, gasoline-powered Ypsilon is out of the configurator at the moment.

The Ypsilon Hybrid's price tag starts at 14,450 euros or $16,309 at the current exchange rates. This amount of money should give you a hybrid Ypsilon in Silver that has radio with steering wheel controls, manual air conditioning, 15-inch wheels in matte black, and split rear seat.