The unrelenting march of badass pickup trucks continues. Hennessey is no stranger to this realm of high-dollar, high-horsepower off-roaders, and the newest offering even references the company’s ultra-fast Venom hypercar that previously went 270 mph. The evolution of that car – the Venom F5 – could break 300 mph when a test vehicle is finally ready to run. That’s not to say this Hennessey-tweaked Ford F-150 will be anywhere near that fast, but for a high-riding four-wheel-drive pickup, its stats are borderline bonkers.

Hennessey calls this rig the Venom 775 Supercharged Truck. Or rather, that’s what the upgrade kit is called, as the base vehicle is still a 2020 Ford F-150. As you can probably guess, the crux of the upfit involves bolting a massive supercharger to the F-150’s 5.0-liter V8. A host of other engine upgrades and a Hennessey-specific calibration ultimately lift power to 775 horsepower (578 kilowatts), which the Texas tuning company says is enough to shoot the F-150 to 60 mph in four seconds flat. Stay in the throttle and you’ll rip a 12.1-second quarter-mile. That’s not bad for a small performance car, never mind a full-size truck fitted with 20-inch wheels and massive 35-inch off-road tires.

Yes, the Venom package is more than just a power bump – Hennessey installs a six-inch lift kit with the aforementioned wheel/tire combo. Six-piston Brembo brakes up front help the beast stop, and should you find yourself on a dark trail in the middle of the night, five LED lights in Hennessey’s custom front bumper will help light the way.

Gallery: 2020 Hennessey Venom 775 F-150

16 Photos

Badging and graphics are also part of the standard Venom 775 package, but for a bit more coin buyers can get a custom interior, ram air hood, a custom rear bumper, and electronic fold-down steps to help driver and passenger climb aboard. Everything is installed by Hennessey, and the goods are backed by a 3-year / 36,000-mile warranty.

How much coin are we talking about? With great power comes great financial responsibility, and the basic Venom 775 package is $53,300. Plug in the optional items at a cost of $16,300, and the upfit you see in these photos will cost $69,600. Keep in mind, that’s just the upgrade cost – add in the price of a 2020 F-150 and you’re well over six figures.

“At Hennessey Performance, we continue to push the envelope and crush the competition. The Venom 775 is the culmination of what the perfect F-150 should be,” said CEO John Hennessey.

Hennessey will only build 100 of these rigs, and all are sold exclusively through Brown Lee Ford.