Put a fixed rear wing on your Porsche.
The Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur personalization division launches a new SportDesign and Aerokit packages for the 992-generation Porsche 911 that gives the Carrera models a more aggressive look for folks that don't feel like waiting for (or paying for) the future GT3 variant.
The biggest changes to the SportDesign package are at the back, but there is a minor alteration at the front. The vehicle wears a different front fascia with a more prominent lip spoiler. There's also a tweaked bumper that puts the license plate higher to make room for an outlet between the oval-shaped exhaust pipes. Customers can specify the equipment with SportDesign side skirts to make the car appear lower.
Gallery: Porsche 911 Sport Design Package
The Aerokit uses the pieces from the SportDesign package but adds a bigger front splitter and a combined fixed wing and spoiler attaches to the rear. Porsche says that the components are functional by reducing lift at the front and rear axle. The company tested the parts for 34,175 miles (55,000 kilometers) around the Nardo test track to get their shape just right.
Motor1.com Car Buying Service
Porsche offers the Aerokit and SportDesign packages in either the vehicle's exterior color or in high-gloss black. Buyers can also specify them when buying a new 911 Carrera. In that case, the Aerokit retails for $6,910. The SportDesign pack, which includes the front and rear bumpers, is $4,890. The SportDesign front end alone is $3,240, and the SportDesign side skirts are $1,290.
For folks looking for a 911 with greater performance, the new Turbo arrives at the Geneva Motor Show in March. Rumors suggest its output could be as high as 641 horsepower (478 kilowatts).
newsroom Products Feb 17, 2020
Shaping up
The Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur shapes up the 911 with two aerodynamic and styling packages.
The latest generation Porsche 911 is now available with a SportDesign package, which provides a revised front apron with a spoiler lip in distinctive design. The rear has also been reconfigured, with a new bumper section that has raised the number plate to incorporate a new air intake and outtake. The SportDesign package can be combined with optionally available SportDesign side skirts, which have the optical effect of lowering the car still closer to the road.
Also available as a further option is the new Aerokit, which is offered on all Coupé versions of the 992 series. Based on the SportDesign package the Aerokit comes with a range of aerodynamic enhancements: a distinctive front spoiler, a fixed rear spoiler and fixed rear wing, reminding you of Porsche’s GT vehicles. A combination with the SportDesign side skirts enhances the ground hugging stance and further underlines the 911’s racing DNA.
The new Aerokit has been engineered at Porsche’s development centre in Weissach where experts spent months optimizing the design and function. Prototypes were carefully honed in Porsche’s wind tunnel to ensure that the Aerokit fully delivers on its striking visual promise of reducing the uplift forces over both front and rear axle.
The intensive development phase also included hot and cold climate testing around the world. More than 90,000 on road endurance kilometres were covered, while the Aerokit was also fine-tuned on the race track in Nardo with a total of 55,000 km of high speed testing.
The Aerokit and SportDesign package are both available in exterior colour or partially in black high-gloss and can be ordered now. By visiting www.porsche.com/exclusive-manufaktur you can discover everything you need to know about how extraordinary a Porsche can be configured with the broad product portfolio from the Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur.