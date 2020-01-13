If you know your Volkswagens, you might remember the United special edition models launched by the peeps from Wolfsburg back in 2007. Those came to life to celebrate the start of Germany’s biggest indoor soccer contest and were available for multiple models, including some now defunct cars such as the Beetle / Beetle Cabrio. Fast forward to 2020, the “United” cars are back, and this time around, they’re marking the European Football Championship 2020 programmed to kick off June 12 in Rome with the Turkey vs. Italy opening match.

Offering customer savings of up to €3,400, the United lineup can be had for the Polo supermini, T-Cross, T-Roc, and Tiguan Allspace crossovers, as well as for the up! and its zero-emissions e-up! counterpart. VW will also sell a United version of its Touran and Sharan minivans, while the Golf 7-based Variant and Sportsvan will also be available in this special trim. This will likely be one of the last chances to buy a minivan-esque Golf as the company has already announced the Sportsvan will not live to see another generation.

Regardless of the car you go for, all come painted in an exclusive Atlantic Blue Metallic shade and ride on burnished black Dublin alloys. Other common traits include the tinted side and rear windows along with a United badge adorning the B-pillar. Inside, there’s special fabric upholstery, leather-wrapped steering wheel, and “United” lettering on the sill panel trim. Automatic headlights and rain-sensing wipers are part of the standard equipment, as is automatic climate control for all models with the exception of the tiny up!

Prices start from as low as €14,485 for an up! United and climb about three times to €43,205 for a Sharan United. Full pricing details are available in the press release attached below. On top of these prices, VW offers a United Plus package adding goodies such as bigger wheels, a black headliner, digital instrument cluster, and inductive charging – depending on the model.

In addition, the United models can be combined with an optional R-Line Exterior package lending the cars a sportier look in the same vein as the R-Line models. Go for the Golf wagon and VW will throw in a sports package, although details about what it actually contains are not available. The Touran United with the extra package comes along with sports running gear.

All cars benefit from a five-year / 50,000-kilometer warranty.