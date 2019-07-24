With the cancellation of the Phaeton a few years ago, the Bratislava-built Touareg has stepped up to become Volkswagen’s flagship model. The fancy SUV was retired from the U.S. market due to poor sales, but it’s still going strong in other parts of the world where the vehicle is considered by many as being the whole package. About 17 years after its launch and now in its third generation, the Touareg has reached an important production milestone: 1,000,000 units.

To mark this occasion, VW is coming out with a special edition of the midsize luxury SUV appropriately called the “ONE Million.” Buyers will be able to order the Touareg with a new optional Sechura Beige paint scheme and pick from a glossy 20-inch or silver 21-inch set of alloy wheels – both of which are also new to the range.

To make it a bit more special than a regular Touareg, VW is giving the taillights a dark tint and is adding sill panel trims with the “ONE Million” logo also noticeable on the B-pillars. There’s also a glossy black finish on the diffuser at the back as well as on the side profile for the wheel arch strips. Customers can order the ONE Million model with an optional R-Line Black Style exterior package with silver mirrors as depicted in the adjacent official images.

Stepping inside the cabin, the lavish Touareg has model-exclusive leather upholstery with olive leaf extracts and amber brown diamond stitching also applied onto the gear lever, steering wheel, and dashboard. VW even covered the key fob in leather and applied some silver decorative accents throughout the cabin.

If the Touareg ONE Million tickles your fancy, VW has set a starting price of €80,880 for the version equipped with the V6 TDI engine rated at 282 horsepower.