We’re continuing our coverage of 2019 sales reports by having a closer look at how Audi performed last year in the United States. The first fact that caught our attention was the significant decline in demand for what is arguably the crown jewel of the range, the R8. While in 2018 the Four Rings managed to sell 927 units of the V10 machine, that number drastically decreased by 38% to only 574 cars in 2019 despite the mid-cycle facelift.

As far as the “baby R8” is concerned, the TT, sales saw a minor increase of 3% to 1,324 units. It’s worth pointing out that Audi bundles all of the model’s derivatives into one when talking about sales, so the TT includes the base model, TTS, and TT RS Coupes, along with the TT Roadster. It’s the same story with the R8 as the numbers published by the Ingolstadt-based marque take into account both body styles.

Looking at the sales chart, the Q8’s massive jump of 603% from 2,029 to 14,256 is understandable seeing as how 2019 was the model’s first full year on sale compared to the coupe-SUV’s limited availability in 2018. Its conventionally styled sibling, the Q7, suffered a 7% loss to 34,649 vehicles, whereas the smaller Q5 went down by 4% to 67,516 examples.

Another Audi SUV that experienced a drop in demand was the Q3, with sales falling by a worrying 12% to 14,822 units. On the flip side, the A6 and A8 sedans both enjoyed immense growth in 2019 as sales went up by 69% and 85%, respectively, to 17,807 A6s and 2,963 A8s. As for the A5 model line, demand took a hit last year as sales decreased by 11% to 23,023 cars.

The A4 and A3 families also suffered a decline in 2019 when sales of the former went down by 24% while those of the latter took a 43% hit. Added to the range in 2019, the fully electric E-Tron generated 5,369 sales.

SUVs represented the majority of sales last year for Audi USA as 61% of all cars sold in the United States were sport utility vehicles. December was a particularly SUV-hungry month, with 66% of the customers deciding to purchase a high-riding model.

Overall, Audi enjoyed a minor increase of 0.4% last year by shipping 224,111 vehicles across the U.S. of A to earn the fourth spot in the sales race. By comparison, BMW moved 324,826 cars and SUVs in 2019 to claim the luxury sales crown, with Mercedes having to settle for second place with 316,094 units and followed by Lexus with 298,114.