The Nissan GT-R, Audi R8, and Porsche 911 Turbo S are a trio of potent performance cars. They offer plenty of power from the factory, with specs that help pad the pockets of insurance companies. But sometimes factory performance isn’t enough, and a significant tune is in order. That happened to these three cars, facing off in a fierce drag race battle.

The GT-R had the most power on tap of the bunch and was the heaviest. The coupe’s 3.8-liter twin-turbocharged V6 engine produced 1,000 horsepower and 811 pound-feet (1,100 Newton-meters) of torque, routing power through the six-speed dual-clutch gearbox to all four wheels. It tipped the scales at 4,100 pounds (1,860 kilograms).

Gallery: 2021 Porsche 911 Turbo S

9 Photos

The Audi R8 upped its output from its naturally aspirated 5.2-liter V10 engine with a turbocharger kit and ECU update. The engine produced 950 hp and 590 lb-ft (800 Nm) of torque. It was also the lightest car in the competition at 3,516 lbs (1,595 kg).

The Porsche 911 Turbo S was the least-powerful entrant. Its 3.8-liter flat-six engine made 888 hp and 737 lb-ft (1,000 Nm) of torque. It has all-wheel drive just like the other two, weighing in at 3,615 lbs (1,640 kg).

The Porsche 911 Turbo S and Nissan GT-R traded wins throughout the competition. The GT-R won the first race, with the Porsche claiming victory in the second one. It was actually too close to call. The third drag race saw the 911 get a stellar start, but it wasn’t enough to beat the GT-R, which won.

It took the Porsche 9.9 seconds to finish the quarter-mile race, while the Audi needed 10.1 seconds. The Nissan completed it in 9.8 seconds, but that luck didn’t last into the rolling races.

The 911 won two of the three rolling races, losing to the Audi due to an improper shift during the second run. The GT-R struggled to keep up with the other two in the races, with the transmission being fussy.

The GT-R also lost the brake test at the end. It was the heaviest vehicle of the bunch. The Audi took second place in the brake test, with the Porsche stopping at the shortest distance.