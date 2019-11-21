The Porsche Taycan Turbo and Turbo S are the brand's two most potent EVs. But don't forget the Taycan 4S. While, sure, it's neither as quick or powerful as the range-topping options, the entry-level Taycan still impresses. The electric sedan produces up to 563 horsepower (419 kilowatts), can sprint to 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in under four seconds, and it's making its in-person debut at the 2019 LA Auto Show.

The Porsche Taycan 4S on the LA Auto Show floor wears a stunning Frozen Blue Metallic Paint job (an $800 option) and 21-inch Taycan Exclusive Design Wheels with Carbon Fiber Aeroblades (an $8,770 option). With the optional 93.4-kWh battery pack (a $6,580 premium), dubbed the Performance Battery Plus, this Taycan 4S produces the aforementioned 563 horses and will hit 60 in "as little as" 3.8 seconds before sprinting to a limited top speed of 155 mph (250 kmh).

Those disinterested in optioning the more-powerful pack can pick up the base Taycan 4S with the traditional 79.2-kilowatt-hour lithium-ion battery. But even that version fo the Taycan 4S still produces 522 hp (389 kW0. The California Air Resources Board (CARB) recently published figures that suggest the Taycan could get up to 282 miles (453 kilometers) of range, but the company hasn't given official figures. We'll get those numbers when the 4S hits dealerships in a few months.

The 2020 Porsche Taycan 4S starts at $103,800 but could cost nearly $200,000 after options. The car hits dealerships officially early next year. The more-powerful Turbo and Turbo S models cost $150,900 and $185,000, respectively.