It's not a secret that the global automotive market has an insatiable hunger for crossovers and SUVs. Chevrolet has done a great job in feeding that frenzy, giving the American buyers the Traverse and Suburban for those looking for seven seats. The Blazer, on the other hand, offers a five-seat capacity in a hefty and admittedly great-looking package.

In China, however, Chevrolet gave the Blazer an extra row for a seven-seat capacity. It's endemic to the country and it has a longer rear (almost 5 meters or 16 feet in overall length. The seven-seat Chevy Blazer was launched in the People's Republic alongside the new Menlo electric sedan – also exclusive to the Chinese market at this time.

Seven-Seat Chevrolet Blazer Chevrolet Menlo Electric "Sedan"

The Chevy Menlo electric sedan is the Golden Bowtie's first fully-electric vehicle in China. While it carries the sedan name (the press release says so), it looks like a low-riding crossover. Well, to us, at least. Chevrolet China didn't provide additional images of the Menlo. But if it's any indication, the Menlo inherits the styling of the FNR-X Concept crossover that debuted in Shanghai two years ago.

The Chevy Menlo boasts a 255-mile (410-kilometer) range under New European Driving Cycle (NEDC) conditions. It also carries the latest generation of Chevy's MyLink infotainment system, along with "class-leading battery technology and highly efficient electric propulsion and intelligent connectivity technologies to offer a new green driving experience."

Going back to the Chinese Blazer, it looks like the seven-seat Blazer will be exclusive to the Chinese market as several reports suggest. However, several spy shots of a larger Blazer has surfaced all year round, which gave birth to the speculation that the U.S. market will probably get the bigger crossover soon.

However, Chevy hasn't confirmed such speculations just yet, so we should all take those spy shots with a little bit of skepticism for now.