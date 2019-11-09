Will we get this seven-seat version in the U.S.?
It's not a secret that the global automotive market has an insatiable hunger for crossovers and SUVs. Chevrolet has done a great job in feeding that frenzy, giving the American buyers the Traverse and Suburban for those looking for seven seats. The Blazer, on the other hand, offers a five-seat capacity in a hefty and admittedly great-looking package.
In China, however, Chevrolet gave the Blazer an extra row for a seven-seat capacity. It's endemic to the country and it has a longer rear (almost 5 meters or 16 feet in overall length. The seven-seat Chevy Blazer was launched in the People's Republic alongside the new Menlo electric sedan – also exclusive to the Chinese market at this time.
The Chevy Menlo electric sedan is the Golden Bowtie's first fully-electric vehicle in China. While it carries the sedan name (the press release says so), it looks like a low-riding crossover. Well, to us, at least. Chevrolet China didn't provide additional images of the Menlo. But if it's any indication, the Menlo inherits the styling of the FNR-X Concept crossover that debuted in Shanghai two years ago.
The Chevy Menlo boasts a 255-mile (410-kilometer) range under New European Driving Cycle (NEDC) conditions. It also carries the latest generation of Chevy's MyLink infotainment system, along with "class-leading battery technology and highly efficient electric propulsion and intelligent connectivity technologies to offer a new green driving experience."
Going back to the Chinese Blazer, it looks like the seven-seat Blazer will be exclusive to the Chinese market as several reports suggest. However, several spy shots of a larger Blazer has surfaced all year round, which gave birth to the speculation that the U.S. market will probably get the bigger crossover soon.
However, Chevy hasn't confirmed such speculations just yet, so we should all take those spy shots with a little bit of skepticism for now.
CHEVROLET MENLO EV AND CHEVROLET BLAZER SUV MAKE CHINA DEBUT
HEFEI, ANHUI – The Chevrolet Menlo sporty-looking sedan made its global premiere and the Chevrolet Blazer seven-seat mid-large SUV was shown for the first time in China this evening at 2019 Chevrolet Gala Night.
The Chevrolet Menlo will be the brand’s first fully electric vehicle available in China. It incorporates GM’s class-leading battery technology and highly efficient electric propulsion and intelligent connectivity technologies to offer a new green driving experience.
It has a constant-speed range of up to 410 kilometers under New European Driving Cycle (NEDC) conditions on a single charge.
The Chevrolet Menlo has adopted the athletic design of the Chevrolet FNR-X all-purpose sports concept vehicle, which exemplified the brand’s passion for innovation and ingenuity.
In addition, the Chevrolet Menlo comes with the new-generation MyLink+ infotainment system. Functions include virtual car key, remote control and intelligent voice recognition.
The Chevrolet Blazer is the brand’s new flagship SUV in its second-largest global market. Its new-generation design language was inspired by the Chevrolet FNR-CarryAll concept SUV.
The Chevrolet Blazer is a pure American SUV, with its class-leading roominess, robust and efficient performance, and versatile and pragmatic advanced technologies. Its body is nearly five meters in length, ensuring a high level of comfort for all occupants.
As the embodiment of Chevrolet’s performance and capability, the Blazer has muscular styling. It features an innovative split headlight design, front and rear LED lights, and dynamic dual exhausts.
Chevrolet will offer a choice of RS or Redline variants to meet the unique preferences of local consumers.
Both models will be on display at Auto Guangzhou 2019, which runs from November 22 to December 1, and will be launched in the first half of 2020.