The 2021 Toyota Venza revives a dead nameplate for a completely new vehicle. It arrives during a crossover boom as automakers put an even greater focus on this popular segment. While Toyota isn't offering too many details about the Venza yet, the company's announcement offers a few specs that we can compare against the competitors.

Powertrain

Toyota Venza Chevrolet Blazer Ford Edge Honda Passport Hyundai Santa Fe Kia Sorento Nissan Murano Engine 2.5-Liter I4 Hybrid 2.5-Liter I4, 2.0-Liter I4 Turbo, 3.6-Liter V6 2.0-Liter I4 Turbo, 2.7-Liter V6 Turbo 3.5-Liter V6 2.4-Liter I4, 2.0-Liter I4 Turbo 2.4-Liter I4, 3.3-Liter V6 3.5-Liter V6 Horsepower 219 HP 193 HP, 230 HP, 308 HP 250 HP, 335 HP 280 HP 185 HP, 235 HP 185 HP, 290 HP 260 HP Torque N/A 188 lb-ft, 258 lb-ft, 270 lb-ft 275 lb-ft, 380 lb-ft 262 lb-ft 178 lb-ft, 260 lb-ft 178 lb-ft, 252 lb-ft 240 lb-ft Transmission N/A 6-Speed Automatic, 9-Speed Automatic 8-Speed Automatic 9-Speed Automatic 8-Speed Automatic 6-Speed Automatic, 8-Speed Automatic CVT Combined Fuel Economy 40 MPG (Estimated) 24 MPG, 23 MPG, 21 MPG 21 MPG, 23 MPG, 24 MPG 21 MPG, 22 MPG 22 MPG, 23 MPG, 24 MPG, 25 MPG 20 MPG, 22 MPG, 23 MPG, 25 MPG 23 MPG

The Venza comes exclusively with a hybrid-assisted 2.5-liter four-cylinder that makes 219 horsepower (163 kilowatts). This is on the lower end of the segment in comparison to the other vehicles in the table above. However, Toyota estimates the powertrain to return 40 miles per gallon combined fuel economy. The impressive figure would certainly be a major selling point for the new vehicle, especially in a segment where mileage in the 20-mpg range is the norm.

Gallery: 2021 Toyota Venza First Look

31 Photos

The Venza also comes standard with all-wheel drive. It's an electric system that uses two, electric motors to turn the rear axle.

What's On The Inside?

Toyota Venza Chevrolet Blazer Ford Edge Honda Passport Hyundai Santa Fe Kia Sorento Nissan Murano Cargo Capacity Behind 2nd Row 36.3 Cubic Feet 30.5 Cubic Feet 39.2 Cubic Feet 41.2 Cubic Feet - 50.5 Cubic Feet, Depending On Rear Seat Position 35.9 Cubic Feet 38 Cubic Feet 32.1 Cubic Feet, 31.1 Cubic Feet With Optional Moonroof Infotainment Screen Size 8 Inches, 12.3 Inches 8 Inches 8 Inches 8 Inches 7 Inches, 8 Inches 7 Inches, 8 Inches 8 Inches Functionality Apple CarPlay, Amazon Alexa, Android Auto Apple CarPlay, Android Auto Apple CarPlay, Android Auto Apple CarPlay, Android Auto Apple CarPlay, Android Auto Apple CarPlay, Android Auto Apple CarPlay, Android Auto

The only specification that Toyota releases about the Venza's interior is that there is 36.3 cubic feet of cargo space behind the second-row seats. The figure isn't class-leading but is competitive in the segment.

The Venza will come standard with an eight-inch infotainment display, which is a common size among crossovers. However, a 12.3-inch screen is standard on the Limited trim level and optional on the XLE. Plus, the Toyota system has Amazon Alexa support, which isn't available on any of the competitors in the table above.

The Venza comes standard with a six-speaker stereo, but buyers can upgrade to a nine-speaker system. Buyers will also be able to get amenities like a 10-inch head-up display, digital rearview mirror, and panoramic glass roof with that can switch between being frosted and clear.

The Venza will go on sale in the United States this summer. Toyota isn't yet discussing pricing for us to see how it compares to the cost of the competitors.