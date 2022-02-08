At the beginning of 2022, General Motors CEO Mary Barra announced an electric Chevrolet Blazer was coming soon. Perhaps that announcement served a dual purpose for the automaker, teasing the electrified crossover while distracting us from a facelifted version of the standard model that just debuted for the 2023 model year.

We wouldn't blame you if you struggle to see the changes. The 2023 Chevrolet Blazer gets a new front fascia with redesigned corner vents and a new mesh-style grille. A narrow piece of black trim now connects the grille to the corner vents, and the LED headlights are also updated for 2023 though they still hold the same general shape. At the rear, you'll find updated taillights that also have the same overall shape, but remove the horizontal Y elements inside the housings.

shop now save over $3,400 on average off MSRP* on a new Chevrolet Blazer shop now

Climb behind the wheel of the new Blazer and you'll find the same arrangement as previous years, with one notable exception. The modest center touchscreen is noticeably larger – measuring 10 inches compared to the outgoing 8-inch screen. It now reaches above the dash, but all controls and buttons are still in the same place.

Gallery: 2023 Chevrolet Blazer

15 Photos

On the options list, a Nightshift Blue interior is available for RS trim levels and wireless charging is available across the range. New wheel designs of 18-inch, 20-inch, and 21-inch sizes are offered. Fountain Blue, Sterling Gray Metallic, Copper Bronze Metallic, and Radiant Red Tintcoat join the palette of exterior colors.

Under the skin, Chevrolet keeps everything the same. A turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine is the standard mill, generating 228 horsepower (170 kilowatts) for the front wheels. All-wheel drive is available across the Blazer range, with the up-spec engine being a 3.6-liter V6 good for 308 hp (230 kW). All Blazers route power through a nine-speed automatic transmission.

The tweaked 2023 Blazer will go on sale in the summer of 2022. Pricing will be revealed closer to the on-sale date.