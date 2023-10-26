Overlanders allow adventurers to travel off the beaten path and camp there overnight. Judging by the number of stories about them on Motor1.com, the segment is increasingly popular. This 1977 Chevrolet K5 Blazer Chalet is an earlier example of a rig with this capability. It's now up for auction on Bring a Trailer, and the sale ends on October 31.

The video above provides a complete tour of the RV, including a brief drive. The vehicle's exterior condition still looks good after a repaint about 10 years ago. The only blemishes are a few chips and a small crack on the Chalet portion. A stripe on the upper portion of the camper is fading.

Gallery: 1977 Chevrolet K5 Blazer For Sale

8 Photos

The interior seems to be in similarly good condition, except for some cracks on the dashboard. Things are very brown inside, which fits the rest of the vehicle's 1970s aesthetic. The front seats are plaid in a combination of beige, burnt orange, and navy blue.

The cabin features a refrigerator, a two-burner cooktop, and a sink. There's no shower or toilet, though. A pair of bench seats face each other and can convert to a bed. There's a second spot to sleep above the cab. The roof pops up to increase headroom.

This Blazer has a 400-cubic-inch (6.6-liter) V8 with an original output of 175 horsepower and 290 pound-feet of torque. The drivetrain includes a three-speed automatic with a dual-range transfer case for the four-wheel-drive system.

The original buyer of this truck specified options like air conditioning and 15-inch rally wheels. At some point, a Pioneer cassette deck replaced the original stereo, so get ready to make some mix tapes for long-distance drives.

Chevrolet only offered the Blazer Chalet in 1976 and '77, and the GMC Jimmy had the matching Casa Grande version available at the same time. The person behind an enthusiast page for the models estimates a total production of less than 1,800 units based on collected registration numbers.

Chinook Mobilodge applied the Chalet and Casa Grande camper packages to the SUVs. The vehicles were directly available from Chevy and GM dealers.

Chinook also produced the eponymous camper conversions for Toyota pickups. Like the Chalet, these RVs have an enthusiast following today.