Welcome to 2022 and a new year for the Rambling About Cars duo. Bruce and Smith are recharged from the holiday and primed for automotive action, and that's a good thing because the motoring world didn't waste time with some properly big news out of the Consumer Electronics Show.

This week's podcast is all about new-vehicle debuts happening in 2022, and Chevrolet is first out of the gate with the 2024 (yes, 2024) Silverado EV. We knew it was coming, and there's no getting around it – this could be the return of the Chevy Avalanche (or E-Valanche as Motor1 Managing Editor Brandon Turkus likes to call it.) With live photos and a first-look video to share, the Motor1.com team has more to offer than most on this properly impressive electric truck.

That wasn't the only announcement tied to the 2022 Consumer Electronics Show. GM CEO Mary Barra also teased a new Chevrolet Equinox EV and a Chevy Blazer EV coming later this year. Cadillac unveiled a new concept car called InnerSpace, and crosstown rival Chrysler unveiled its Airflow concept. We won't get into the weird tech stuff from BMW and Hyundai here, but you can certainly read all about color-changing paint and a world of robot overlords, if that's your fancy.

From there, Bruce and Smith offer a quick preview of what else the world can expect for new vehicle debuts in 2022. It would take half of 2022 to talk about them all in detail, so the Chris's hone in on some of the biggies. Are you ready for Ferrari's first SUV, the Purosangue? The Honda Civic Type R is coming (possibly soon), as is the Volkswagen ID. Buzz. We should also see the first hybrid Corvette E-Ray this year, a V8-powered F-150 Raptor R, a Bronco Raptor, and so, so much more.

What are you most excited to see debut this year? You know the drill – jump into the comments or email us your thoughts: podcast@motor1.com is the address and we are listening.

