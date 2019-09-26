The hatch will get a new hybrid system.
On that day exactly a year ago (September 26, 2018), we saw the very first prototype of the next-generation Honda Fit testing on public roads. We got another glimpse at the revamped hatchback, known in some markets as the Jazz, in March this year, and now Honda confirms the final production version of the model will arrive next month at the 46th Tokyo Motor Show.
In a press release announcing the Japanese manufacturer’s exhibition in Tokyo, Honda says “the automobile exhibit will include the world premiere of the all-new Fit.” No other details are revealed at the moment and we expect to hear a lot more about the overhauled car in the next few weeks.
"Without compromising the outstanding usability of the current Fit, the all-new Fit will come to market as a vehicle which will ensure occupant comfort and make their daily lives even more enjoyable."
Reports from earlier this year, coming mainly from Japanese outlets, suggested the new Fit will get a new 1.0-liter turbocharged engine producing 125 horsepower (93 kilowatts) in the United States. It is believed that in Europe the Jazz twin will be available only as a hybrid model with sales starting at some point in 2020. This move is part of Honda’s greater plan to electrify its entire Euro lineup by the middle of the next decade.
In terms of design, the new Fit / Jazz will have a similar overall shape compared to the model that’s still on sale. However, the front fascia will be vastly different, judging by the spy photos, featuring a bulbous upper section with large rounded headlights. The protruding doorline hints at a roomier cabin, which is probably a good explanation of the somewhat more boring design language.
In addition to the new Fit, Honda will showcase the all-new Accord for the Japanese market during this year’s Tokyo saloon. It will be joined by the Japan-spec Honda E, the NSX, a refreshed Freed, and the N-Box mini car.
・Honda Booth Concept
The Honda booth will be designed to offer a variety of special exhibits which introduce “the joy of expanding our life’s potential” that people can feel through Honda products and enable the visitors to experience the advancement in people’s daily lives that Honda and its customers can create in the near future.
The most remarkable feature of this year’s Honda booth will be the movable large-sized screen which will display images with a realistic sensation and provide visitors a visual and aural experience with the products and services offered by Honda. Moreover, throughout the booth, there will be various interactive programs the entire family, including children, can enjoy.
・The World Premiere of Super Cub-based CT125 and All-new Fit
The motorcycle exhibit will include the world premiere of CT125, a concept model developed based on the Super Cub series which has been very popular among customers all around the world. Moreover, Benly e:, a business-use electric scooter, and Gyro e:, an electric three-wheeled scooter, also will be exhibited for the first time in the world. The motorcycle exhibit also will include the Japan premiere of the CRF1100L Africa Twin Dual Clutch Transmission, CRF1100L Africa Twin Adventure Sports ES Dual Clutch Transmission and ADV150.
The automobile exhibit will include the world premiere of the all-new Fit, as well as the Japan premiere of the all-new Accord which is scheduled go on sale in early 2020. Honda also will exhibit the Japan premiere of Honda e the dedicated EV model. Moreover, the automobile exhibit will include a number of production models, including a refreshed Freed, which will go on sale in October of this year, NSX, Honda’s flagship super sports model, as well as the N-BOX Series which has been the best-selling mini-vehicle in Japan for four consecutive years*1.
For the area of power products, which includes energy management technologies, the exhibit will include the world premiere of LiB-AID E500 for Music, a concept model of a portable power source designed especially for high-end audio equipment, as well as a number of production models of Honda power products being sold in the Japanese market, including outboard engines, generators and riding mowers. Moreover, Honda will exhibit energy-related technologies which connect mobility products and people’s daily lives, including the Honda Mobile Power Pack, a portable and swappable battery.
・Special Exhibits to Showcase “the Joy of Expanding Our Life’s Potential”
In addition to these exhibits of products, the Honda booth will feature exhibits which commemorate the 60th anniversary of sales of CB Series motorcycles and the 60th anniversary of Honda’s participation in the World Grand Prix as a part of its motorsports activities. Furthermore, the Honda booth also will include a variety of special exhibits unique only to Honda, such as a program where visitors can experience and learn about the performance and design as well as the development concept of HondaJet.