Sometimes you can look at a vehicle and tell that it's going to be polarizing; this is definitely the case for the for the next-generation Honda Fit (or Jazz in some markets) in this fresh batch of spy shots. The little hatchback wears a bulbous shape that doesn't match the sharper styling from the current crop of Honda models.

Compared to the previous spy shots from September 2018, this new test mule wears a little less camouflage. The latest shots reveal the crossbars in the grille and the square running lights around the headlight lamps. Slits at the corners between the front fascia and splitter are visible now, too.

The front three-quarters perspective provides the best view of the new shape. The wedge-like nose from the existing model is gone, and a more rounded area is in its place. The differences are especially noticeable along the doorline where the next-gen Fit gains a protruding line rather than the current crease.

The concealment at the back does its job well. Compared to the earlier spy shots, this test mule appears to have the production-spec taillights. The lamps now slice into the hatchback rather than following the rear pillar

Rumors from Japan indicate that the new Fit arrives there in the fall of 2019. It would use a 1.0-liter turbocharged three-cylinder producing 125 horsepower (93 kilowatts). A new two-motor hybrid powertrain would also be available.

There's no info yet about whether Honda would make a new generation of the Fit EV. The electric model might step on the toes of the new of the upcoming Honda E, since they would both be compact EVs. With its retro design, the E has a charming look, and the automaker estimates a range of over 125 miles (200 kilometers).