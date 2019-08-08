When you spend your days perusing all the latest and greatest info on your favorite cars, sometimes the stats can blend together in a gray soup of ambiguity. Sure, the BMW 750i xDrive has a 523-horsepower (390-kilowatt) twin-turbocharged 4.4-liter V8. BMW also says the big sedan can hit 60 mph in 3.9 seconds. Impressive for sure, but admit it – the numbers are already starting to create a dull fog in your brain. What do these numbers actually look like?

That’s where AutoTopNL comes in. The YouTube channel has a new video up featuring the aforementioned Bimmer doing an acceleration pull, and yeah, it’s fast. Also, it’s big. Once again, the numbers don’t quite convey the 5,000 pounds of mass the all-wheel-drive luxury sedan totes, nor the 17 feet of real estate this car occupies at any given time. The video only shows us a brief exterior view of the new 7 Series, and thankfully, it’s from the back so we don’t have to stare into its absurdly large grille.

After a brief but aurally thrilling launch courtesy of the throaty V8, the camera switches to the 750’s instrument cluster while testing gear clocks off the benchmarks. On this particular day in this particular car, 100 km/h (62 mph) zipped by in 4.1 seconds which is pretty much spot-on for a sub-four-second 0-60 mph time. From there, the numbers continue to impress with a quarter-mile time of 12.19 seconds. That’s quicker than a new Chevrolet Camaro SS, but the big Bimmer continues its sprint to freedom by reaching 200 km/h (124.2 mph) in 14.4 seconds. Its factory-limited top speed of 155 mph is actually surpassed slightly, with 162 mph (260 km/h) ultimately showing on the digital readout 26 seconds after launching.

Gallery: 2020 BMW 7 Series

68 Photos

Not so long ago, these would be impressive figures for an M5. Not only is this Bimmer considerably larger, it also doesn’t wear an M badge. So yeah, we knew the 750i was fast. Now that we’ve seen exactly what that means, we suspect there will be all kinds of new respect for this luxury yacht.